Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts as RBI keeps rates unchanged; stance changed to neutral

Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark equity indices were trading higher at on Wednesday, ahead of the RBI MPC meeting's announcements at 10 AM today.

Share Market Today: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling trend, net selling shares worth Rs 5,729.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 7,000.68 crore, on Wednesday, October 8.

6 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:10 AM IST
Key Events

10:10 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Moderation in headline inflation will remain under pressure, says RBI Guv Das

10:09 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Govt expenses contracted in Q1FY25, say RBI Guv Das

10:09 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: MPC Voted by 5:1 to keep policy rate unchanged, says Das

10:08 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Over the yrs, framework has matured across interest rate cycles, & monetary policies

10:06 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: MPC maintains status quo, holds Repo Rate at 6.50% for 10th time in a row

10:05 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: RBI changes stance to 'Neutral' from 'Withdrawal of Accommodation'

10:05 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per per cent

10:04 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Flexible inflation target framework has completed 8 yrs, was started in 2016, says Das

10:04 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: RBI governor Das says flexible policy has helped maintain growth

10:02 AM

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das begins MPC announcements

10:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI Policy: Will Bank Nifty fall to 50K or hit 52K today? Key levels here

9:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JM Fin up 3% as CCI approves its 43% stake-buy in JMF Credit for Rs 1,282 crore

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric up 2% as it says CCPA notice not to have any impact on biz activity

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet jumps 7.5% as co plans to spend Rs 400 cr to bring back 36 grounded planes

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Tech up 1% as co. partners with BMW to boost its IT capabilities

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: LIC up after reducing first-year agent commission, raising premium commission rates

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Pharma is top sectoral gainer

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets gain

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 25,000-mark

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens over 150 pts higher

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook - 'It is fair to expect a regrouping of bears soon near 25,200'

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty adds 52 points in pre-open

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rallies 320 pts in pre-open

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch: RIL, TaMo, Torrent Power, Tata Tech, Patanjali Foods

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 result preview: O2C business may drag RIL to another weak quarter

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'With growth slowing but some lingering risks remaining, RBI likely to hold rates'

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS Q2 Preview: Analysts expect single-digit profit rise, focus on outlook

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cushioning the blow - Low on equities, hybrids withstand market turmoil

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shopping spree: Domestic investors step up as foreign counterparts exit

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chinese market surge - Experts urge cautious entry amid uncertain recovery

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on October 09

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Bank, Private Bank: Buy on dips strategy suggested, keys levels here

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Today - RBI MPC outcome, global market recovery, Israel war, Oil down

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices slide as reports indicate Hezbollah and Israel may discuss ceasefire

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street climbs

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets mixed, Chine top drag

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per per cent

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Despite continuing global turmol, flexible policy has helped the country tackle challenges and grow, says governor Das
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI Policy: Will Bank Nifty fall to 50K or hit 52K today? Key levels here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity indices snapped the six-day losing streak on Tuesday amid lower volumes in the derivative segment. The data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also shows a remarkable drop in premium in both Nifty and Bank Nifty futures.
 
The Bank Nifty is likelyy to remain in focus today on account of the RBI policy outcome and the weekly options expiry. READ MORE

9:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, stock-split: IDFC, ARC Finance, Vedanta, 3 others in focus today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of IDFC, ARC Finance, and New Light Apparels will remain in focus today as they will turn ex-date tomorrow, October 10, 2024, for the announcements of amalgamation, rights issue, and stock split, respectively. 

ARC Finance’s board has approved a rights issue of 40,39,60,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 1.20 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 48,47,52,000. Accordingly, 4 new right shares will be issued for every 5 existing equity shares held by eligible shareholders as of the record date, October 10, 2024. READ MORE

9:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IRB Infra up 2.5% as it reports 12% YoY growth in toll revenue at Rs 502 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in toll revenue to Rs 502 crore for September, with expectations for continued growth due to the upcoming festive season.
 

9:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JM Fin up 3% as CCI approves its 43% stake-buy in JMF Credit for Rs 1,282 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Competition Commission of India has approved JM Financial’s acquisition of a 43 per cent stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions for approximately Rs 1,282 crore. The acquisition aims to consolidate its financial services offerings.
 

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric up 2% as it says CCPA notice not to have any impact on biz activity

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company received a show-cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority citing nearly 10,000 grievances. Ola Electric stated the notice would not impact its business activities.
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, October 9, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed at opening bell on Wednesday, ahead of key policy decision and commentary announcements by the RBI's governor Shaktikanta Das, at a press conference scheduled for 10 AM today.  
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 167.59 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 81,802.40, while the Nifty 50 was at 43.55 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 25,056.70.
On the BSE Sensex, 12 of the 30 stocks were trading in the red. Loses were capped by Nestle India (down 1.18 per cent), followed by JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ITC, while Tata Motors (up 2.08 per cent), Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, HCLTech, and SBI, were the top gainers.
On the Nifty, 30 out of the 50 stocks were trading in the green, with gains led by Tata Motors (up 2.34 per cent), followed by BPCL, Shriram Finance, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints, while loses were led by ONGC (down 2.11 per cent), followed by Nestle India, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, and Hindalco Industries.
Across sectors, the Metal index (down 0.41 per cent), followed by the FMCG and Private Bank indices were trading lower, while the Healthcare and Pharma indices gained the most.
Other sectoral indices trading higher were Auto, IT, Media, Financial Services, and Realty, among others.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was ahead by 0.87 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was up by 0.94 per cent.
The Indian central bank governor is expected to annonuce to hold interest rates at current levels, but his commentary on inflation expectations and GDP growth estimates is what investors will be eying. 
That apart, the Indian stock markets returned to their winning ways on Tuesday, snapping their 5-day losing run. 
The BSE Sensex gained 584.81 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end at 81,634.8 levels. The Nifty50, too, shut shop at 25,013.15, up 217.38 points or 0.88 per cent as investors digested the Assembly elections results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, while the dazzling rally in China stocks moderated. 
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index rose 1.86 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap index 2.44 per cent. The broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices today.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia Pacific region, were down on Wednesday, with mainland China leading the loses.  
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dragged 0.29 per cent after plummeting 9.41 per cent to close at 20,926.79 on the previous day. 
Mainland China's CSI 300 index was down 4.33 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was down 3.68 per cent.
That apart, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.8 per cent, and the broader Topix was ahead by 0.31 per cent.  
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.15 per cent, while South Korea’s markets remained closed for a public holiday.
On the previous day, a gauge of global stocks advanced after a rally on Wall Street overshadowed disappointment over the lack of details in China's stimulus, as investor focus shifts to upcoming US inflation data and corporate earnings.
On Wall Street, US stocks closed sharply higher as the benchmark S&P 500 bounced back from a drop of nearly 1 per cent a day earlier, with a jump of more than 2 per cent in technology stocks providing key support.
Stocks had stumbled on Monday on increasing concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East and as last week's solid US payrolls report caused a reassessment on the size and pace of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
Investors are also eyeing Thursday's inflation reading with the release of the latest consumer price index (CPI), while banks are scheduled to kick off the corporate earnings season at the end of the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.13 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 42,080.37, the S&P 500 rose 55.19 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 5,751.13 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 259.01 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 18,182.92.
European shares closed lower, as a lack of details on China's loawaited fiscal stimulus weighed on sectors related to the world's second-largest economy, such as mining and luxury goods.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe advanced 1.24 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 844.96. The STOXX 600 index ended 0.55 per cent lower.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index had plunged 9.4 per cent, its biggest drop since 2008, erasing some of the big gains made during a Chinese holiday, after government economic planner Zheng Shanjie told reporters that China is "fully confident" of achieving economic targets for 2024 and would pull forward 200 billion yuan ($28.36 billion) from next year's budget to spend on investment projects and support local governments.
But a failure to sufficiently detail new or large measures sparked concerns about China's commitment to pull the economy out of its current slump.
The Shanghai Composite and blue-chip CSI300, both of which were closed during the holiday, ended 4.6 per cent and 5.9 per cent higher, respectively, paring earlier gains of more than 10 per cent.
US Treasury yields were slightly lower in choppy trading on factors such as Federal Reserve monetary policy, investor positioning, and economic outlooks affected market moves.
Expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed at its November meeting stand at 87.3 per cent, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes dipped 0.6 basis point to 4.02 per cent.
Oil prices dropped, following a recent rally sparked by rising hostilities in the Middle East.
US crude settled down 4.63 per cent to $73.57 a barrel, and Brent tumbled to settle at $77.18 per barrel, also down 4.63 per cent.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was unchanged at 102.48, with the euro up 0.04 per cent at $1.0978.
(With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

