Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.52 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 42,233.05, the S&P 500 rose 9.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 5,832.92 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 145.56 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 18,712.75. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.15 point, or 0.02 per cent, to 848.08. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.57 per cent. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit a nearly four-month high on investor wariness to buy the debt before next week's US elections, but dipped later in the day after a strong seven-year note auction. US 10-year yields were last down 0.6 basis point at 4.272 per cent. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 104.27. Oil prices closed slightly lower after a more than 6 per cent drop in the previous session. Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on social media platform X, citing two sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting for a diplomatic solution to the war in Lebanon. Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at $71.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude shed 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $67.21 a barrel. (With inputs from Reuters.)

Apart from that, the US Labor Department's JOLTS survey showed job openings were at 7.44 million in September, compared with estimates of 8 million, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Investors now await Friday's US jobs report for October.