Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

In yesterday’s session, Nifty and banking stocks made a solid comeback, with the advance-decline ratio favouring the bulls at 3:2. As we head towards the Diwali Muhurat session on Friday, November 1, 2024, market sentiment is expected to remain positive, buoyed by key drivers such as short covering ahead of the October F&O expiry, value buying, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a sharp drop in oil prices below $67.50, and strong Q2 results from PSU banks like SBI, ICICI Bank, and Bandhan Bank. With this improving risk-on sentiment, a ‘buy on dips’ strategy is recommended for Nifty and Bank Nifty, while Siemens stands out as our top pick for a bullish move.
Stocks to Watch: AI may change nature of work, won't mean job losses, says Axis Bank
Axis Bank Ltd says artificial intelligence will change the nature of work but won't lead to net job losses at the Indian lender, which has boosted digital staffing more than 10-fold in recent years. There's "no need to shrink our workforce," said Sameer Shetty, head of digital business and transformation at India's third-largest private bank by market value.
8:30 AM
Dividend stocks: NTPC, Tech Mahindra, & 11 others to remain in focus today
Shares of Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft, Balkrishna Industries, and 10 other companies will remain in focus today following their announcements of dividend payments for their respective shareholders, as per the BSE data. Dividends are cash payments made by companies to shareholders, typically derived from profits.
8:29 AM
Gold sparkles less this Dhanteras, silver shines; digital buying picks up
Jewellers approached this Dhanteras hoping that the day's sales would provide a breather in a year marked by sky-high gold prices. As morning came, though, their hopes were dimmed by the sight of thinly populated showrooms — empty counters on what is usually the busiest shopping day of the year for precious metals.
8:29 AM
NTPC Green Energy's Rs 10,000 crore IPO likely to unlock value for parent
The news that NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 10,000 crore via an initial public offering (IPO), was a trigger for the NTPC stock.
The stock gained 2 per cent in trade on Tuesday.
8:28 AM
73,600x surge in 2 days: Elcid Investments now India's 'priciest' stock
A little-known smallcap company, Elcid Investments, took a giant leap into the history books on Tuesday when its shares surged a staggering 6.7 million per cent to become the priciest stock in absolute terms, surpassing tyre major MRF.
Shares of Elcid Investments, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), closed at Rs 2,36,250 apiece on Tuesday, valuing the company at Rs 4,725 crore. The share price of MRF, on the other hand, stood at Rs 1,22,577, even though the company's market capitalisation was much higher at Rs 51,890 crore.
8:27 AM
L&T Q2 results preview: Profit may rise up to 19% YoY; margins could shrink
Larsen & Toubro, which is scheduled to report its second quarter results on Wednesday, October 30, is expected to post core profit growth between 12 and 19 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2) of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major's core revenue is expected to have grown in the September quarter as its domestic execution normalises on the back of a strong order book and its workforce strength returning to normal levels following the 2024 General Elections.
8:26 AM
Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscribed 2.63 times on last day of share sale
The initial public offer of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's flagship infrastructure engineering and construction firm Afcons Infrastructure got fully subscribed on the last day of share sale on Tuesday and ended with 2.63 times subscription.
The Rs 5,430-crore initial share sale received bids for 22,78,13,728 shares against 8,66,19,950 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
8:25 AM
Record-breaking real estate IPOs in India raise Rs 13,500 cr in 2024 so far
India's real estate sector witnessed a record surge in initial public offerings (IPOs), with 123 IPOs listed till October 20 this year, already surpassing the total for 2023, signaling economic optimism and ample market liquidity.
The real estate IPOs raised close to Rs 13,500 crore in 2024, nearly twice the amount raised in the previous year, according to Colliers India.
8:24 AM
AMC rally likely to gain further steam after robust Q2 performance
After a robust performance in the second quarter (Q2), analysts believe that shares of asset management companies (AMCs) are poised for further gains, despite having surged significantly in the past year.
Most brokerages have raised the target price for all the four AMC shares.
8:23 AM
Stocks to Watch, Oct 30 - Marico, Concor, GSK, Voltas, Allied Blenders, GHCL
Marico's consolidated Q2 FY25 revenue grew by 7.59 per cent YoY to Rs 2,664 crore, up from Rs 2,476 crore. Ebitda increased by 5.03 per cent to Rs 522 crore from Rs 497 crore, again below the estimate of Rs 530 crore. The Ebitda margin fell by 47 bps to 19.59 per cent. Net profit rose by 20.27 per cent to Rs 433 crore, up from Rs 360 crore, exceeding the estimate of Rs 389 crore.
8:22 AM
BoB, MCX, REC: Top stock picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL; check targets
BoB stock has broken out of a double bottom pattern on the daily chart and closed above its crucial 250 zones. Buying was visible across the banking space to support the reversal. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the up move.
8:21 AM
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today
Nifty formed a bullish candle on October 29 after forming triple bottom in the 24073-24140 band and closed at its highest in 5 sessions. Its indicators are giving positive signals.
The short term trend of Nifty seems to have turned bullish. Nifty could take support from the above band while on upmoves it can face resistance in the 24567-24694 band in the near term.
8:20 AM
Nifty Bank eyes bullish breakout on charts; check support, target and more
The Nifty Bank Index remains range-bound between 52,577 and 51,000, but recent indicators suggest a positive outlook with yesterday's strong close signaling a potential breakout on the upside. This positive sentiment makes it an attractive opportunity for traders to prepare for a bullish move if the range is broken.
8:19 AM
Market today: Nasdaq at record, US Q3 GDP, Godavari Biorefineries listing
Indian shares are poised to open lower amid mixed global markets. Around 7:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 42.2 points at 24,435.5.
The US market on Tuesday finished mixed with the Nasdaq Composite scaling a new high and closing up 0.78 per cent, followed by the S&P 500 up 0.16 per cent. However, the Dow Jones closed down 0.36 per cent.
Markets in India were likely headed for a muted start on Wednesday, amid a mixed showing in global markets, even as the Nasdaq Composite climbed to a record high on Wall Street overnight.
At 7:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,442, around 30 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
On Tuesday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had pared early losses to extend their gains for the second consecutive session, and settle in positive territory.
The BSE Sensex added 363.99 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 80,369.03, while the Nifty 50 ended higher by 127.70 points or 0.52 per cent at 24,466.85.
Notably, 31 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty 50 ended higher, while 14 out of the 30 constituent stocks of the BSE Sensex ended in the green.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended higher by 0.92 and 0.76 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, banking and financial services stocks led gains among sectoral indices. The Nifty PSU Bank index ended higher by 3.64 per cent, followed by Bank Nifty at 2.07 per cent and Nifty Private Bank at 1.53 pe rcent. The Nifty Financial Services index ended higher by 2.08 per cent.
On the flip side, Auto, Pharma, IT, FMCG, and Healthcare indices settled in red on Tuesday.
With the earnings season in full swing in India, and companies reporting mixed numbers so far, analysts are scaling back thier earnings growth projections for Nifty 50 companies as the September 2024 quarter (2QFY25) results season fell short of expectations.
The consensus earnings per share (EPS) growth forecast for the Nifty 50 has been slashed from 10 per cent to a modest 2.5 per cent.
Apart from that, gold sales has remained muted this Dhanteras, while silver shined, according to a section of jewellers.
Investors in India will also keep an eye out for India's manufacturing output data for September scheduled to be released today.
Closer home, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed, with South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX 200 trading in the red, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.94 per cent higher, and the Topix was up 0.6 per cent.
The Bank of Japan will start its 2-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the central bank to keep interest rates steady at 0.25 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.52 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was trading marginally down.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.3 per cent lower.
On Tuesday, global stock indices mostly rose, with the Nasdaq scoring a record closing high ahead of key earnings reports this week, while Treasury yields hit multi-month highs early, with the US presidential election just a week away.
After the closing bell, shares of Alphabet were up more than 5 per cent as the Google parent topped third-quarter revenue expectations and noted an AI-driven surge in its cloud business.
Meta Platforms and Microsoft are expected to report on Wednesday, followed by Apple and Amazon.com on Thursday.
The November 5 US election has entered its final stretch, with opinion polls still too close to call a winner in the race between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, and former Republican President Donald Trump.
Apart from that, the US Labor Department's JOLTS survey showed job openings were at 7.44 million in September, compared with estimates of 8 million, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Investors now await Friday's US jobs report for October.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.52 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 42,233.05, the S&P 500 rose 9.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 5,832.92 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 145.56 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 18,712.75.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.15 point, or 0.02 per cent, to 848.08. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.57 per cent.
Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit a nearly four-month high on investor wariness to buy the debt before next week's US elections, but dipped later in the day after a strong seven-year note auction.
US 10-year yields were last down 0.6 basis point at 4.272 per cent.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 104.27.
Oil prices closed slightly lower after a more than 6 per cent drop in the previous session. Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on social media platform X, citing two sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting for a diplomatic solution to the war in Lebanon.
Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at $71.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude shed 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $67.21 a barrel.