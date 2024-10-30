Business Standard
CRISIL gains over 4% to hit 52-week high as stock trades ex-date today

CRISIL gains over 4% to hit 52-week high as stock trades ex-date today

BSE data reveals that the company has paid interim dividends of Rs 8, and Rs 7 on two different occasions earlier this year

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Shares of credit rating company CRISIL advanced 4.44 per cent to a 52-week high of Rs 5,435 on the NSE during intra-day trade on Wednesday, in an otherwise weak market. A combined total of nearly 0.012 million shares of CRISIL, worth around Rs 69.01 crore, exchanged hands on NSE and BSE today.
 
The uptick in CRISIL's share price follows the company's announcement of dividend rewards for its shareholders. CRISIL, in a regulatory filing, informed the bourses that the company’s board approved the payment of a third interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on November 13, 2024.
 
 
Notably, CRISIL shares turned ex-date today for the said corporate announcements, as per the data available on the exchanges.
 
CRISIL  is a leading Indian credit rating agency. Founded in 1987, CRISIL provides ratings, research, and risk solutions. CRISIL's ratings assess the creditworthiness of companies and debt instruments.  The company is a subsidiary of S&P Global. CRISIL’s ratings are recognised by regulators, investors, and market participants. As of October 29, CRISIL boasts a market capitalization of Rs 39,327.30 crore.
 
Earlier, on October 16, the company, which follows the calendar year to report its quarterly results, announced its earning details. The company's consolidated net profit rose by 12.86 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 171.55 crore for the third quarter ended September 2024, compared to Rs 151.99 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s consolidated total income climbed 7.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 833.2 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 771.8 crore.
 
CRISIL boasts a strong history of paying dividends to its shareholders. BSE data reveals that the company has paid interim dividends of Rs 8, and Rs 7 on two different occasions earlier this year.

Shares of the credit rating company have yielded a return of 26 per cent year-to-date.
 
CRISIL shares have a 52-week range of Rs 5,435-3,660.70 on the NSE.
 
At around 2:51 PM, CRISIL shares were quoted trading at Rs 5,377.75, up 3.65 per cent from its previous close of Rs 5,203.50 on the NSE.

