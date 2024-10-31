Business Standard
HDB Financial, a unit of HDFC Bank, files for Rs 12,500 crore IPO

HDB Financial, a unit of HDFC Bank, files for Rs 12,500 crore IPO

HDFC Bank, which holds a 94.6 per cent stake in the lender, will sell shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore, while HDB Financial will issue fresh shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crore

HDB Financial said it would use its share of the IPO proceeds for capital requirements, including onwards lending | Credit: X

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

India's HDB Financial Services, the non-banking lending unit of HDFC Bank, has filed for an initial public offering of up to Rs 12,500 crore ($1.49 billion), in line with its parent's announcement earlier this month.

HDFC Bank, which holds a 94.6 per cent stake in the lender, will sell shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore, while HDB Financial will issue fresh shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crore, according to draft papers filed late on Wednesday.

HDB Financial said it would use its share of the IPO proceeds for capital requirements, including onwards lending.

Last month, HDFC Bank approved the unit's IPO, marking the group's first public float in six years as it aims to meet the financial regulator's deadline that "upper layer" non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), based on their size, activity and perceived risk levels, be listed by September 2025.

 

Bajaj Housing Finance went public in September to meet that requirement, in what was one of the best major listings in a red-hot Indian IPO market this year.

About 270 companies in India have raised more than $12.57 billion through IPOs so far this year, according to LSEG data, higher than the $7.42 billion raised in all of last year.

Incorporated in 2007, HDB Financial Services provides secured and unsecured loans and has more than 1,680 branches across India.

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are among the book running lead managers to the IPO. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDB Financial services initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings IPOs HDFC Bank

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

