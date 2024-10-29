Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed

Stock Market LIVE: Markets in India were likely to start on a muted note on Tuesday, signalled the slight upside in GIFT Nifty futures on Tuesday morning

SI Reporter New Delhi
Bull, Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,228.08 crore on Monday, while domestic instituutional investors net bought equities worth Rs 1,400.85 crore during the trading session. (Photo: Bloomberg)

5 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 8:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aurionpro secures data center projects from leading hyperscale player in India

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Deepak Nitrate's board approves execution agreements with Petronet LNG

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC Green Energy, Avanse Financial Services get Sebi's nod to float IPOs

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin traders refocus on $70,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian small-caps run risk of extended selloff amid slowing earnings

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index funds see growing retail participation, boost SIP flow contributions

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Evaluating corporate results: Don't confuse sales data with consumer trends

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consumption prospects of different classes likely to be diverging

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban demand stress under watch, festivals may boost consumption: FinMin

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India in cyclical slowdown, RBI's 7.2% estimate 'overly optimistic': Nomura

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Positives outweigh negatives in economy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DIIs pour Rs 4.6 trn in equities during Samvat 2080; highest-ever on record

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Oct 29 - Airtel, Suzlon, Ajanta Pharma, Prestige Est, NTPC

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After recent silver rally, limit exposure to 5%, enter with 7-year horizon

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 oversold on charts, may bounce in near term; check trading strategy

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market today: Afcons Infra IPO close, Q2 earnings, global cues, oil prices

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices climb slightly

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets mixed; China down

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets climb

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aurionpro secures data center projects from leading hyperscale player in India

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aurionpro Solutions today informed about the acquisition of multiple orders in the data centre (DC) sector, including consultancy and end-to-end design-and-build services for Tier-3 data centres. 

The company, in an exchange filing, said that these orders were awarded by a leading data center colocation player in India.

It added, "These wins include a comprehensive design and turnkey build execution project for an edge data centre in the NCR region valued at approximately Rs 150 crore. 

Additionally, the design consultancy services for two locations, Mumbai and Chennai, with IT loads of 85MW and 20MW, respectively, are valued at around Rs 20 crores, it said.

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Deepak Nitrate's board approves execution agreements with Petronet LNG

"Board of Directors of Deepak Phenolics Limited (‘DPL’), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for execution of a binding Term Sheet between DPL and Petronet LNG Limited (‘PLL’) for offtake of 250 KTPA of Propylene and 11 KTPA of Hydrogen from Petronet Petrochemical Project at Dahej, Gujarat for a period of 15 years from the date of first supply of Propylene and Hydrogen by PLL to DPL," the company said in an exchange filing. 
 

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC Green Energy, Avanse Financial Services get Sebi's nod to float IPOs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC Green Energy -- the renewable energy arm of NTPC, and Avanse Financial Services Ltd -- an education-focused NBFC, has received Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday. READ MORE
 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin traders refocus on $70,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin traders are targeting the $70,000 price level last reached in June once again after cryptocurrencies briefly dipped across the board late Friday and US exchange-traded funds continued to see steady inflows. READ MORE
 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian small-caps run risk of extended selloff amid slowing earnings

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The tide is turning against India’s smaller companies as weak earnings and a souring economic outlook spur a downturn in their shares.
 
Key gauges of small- and mid-sized companies have tumbled since hitting September highs, putting them close to a so-called technical correction of a 10 per cent peak-to-trough decline. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index is heading for its biggest monthly drop since the pandemic, tracking losses in the broader market, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index is set to fall the most in more than two years. READ MORE
 

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips Rs 10 at Rs 79,790; silver down to Rs 100; trading at Rs 97,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,790 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,140. READ MORE
 
 

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index funds see growing retail participation, boost SIP flow contributions

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With growing retail participation, index funds are now making meaningful contributions to flows coming through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route.
 
Their share now accounts for almost 5 per cent of the monthly SIPs, up from 3.5 per cent a year ago. READ MORE
 

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A mixed bag for new listings: Waaree Energies up 56%, Deepak Builders dips

Stock Market LIVE Updates: It was a mixed bag for new listings on Monday with shares of Waaree Energies gaining over 55 per cent while that of Deepak Builders and Engineers India plunging more than 20 per cent.

The sentiment towards the primary market has taken a hit following Hyundai Motor India’s disappointing listing and the selloff in the market this month triggered by record foreign funds selling. READ MORE
 

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Evaluating corporate results: Don't confuse sales data with consumer trends

Stock Market LIVE Updates: It is the quarterly earnings season, and with it come narratives from equity analysts, business media and chief executive officers on the health and status of consumer demand. 
 
It would be both heartening and enlightening if these narratives came from understanding what is happening to household employment, income, sentiment and spending choices instead of conjecture based on sales performance of large listed companies in analysts’ favourite sectors (fast-moving consumer goods, or FMCG, for some, cars or smartphones for others). READ MORE
 

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consumption prospects of different classes likely to be diverging

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recent remarks by senior management in various fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have brought to the fore a knotty problem: Is the Indian economy diverging? 
 
In other words, are two different Indias experiencing two very different economic paths? FMCG companies have emerged from the earnings-call season with two major shared narrative points: That demand is no longer as dynamic as it was, but that premium products may continue to do well. READ MORE
 
 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban demand stress under watch, festivals may boost consumption: FinMin

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Days before Diwali, the monthly economic review by the finance ministry has highlighted moderation in urban demand, softening consumer sentiments and limited footfall as areas that need to be watched. In its review, released on Monday, the ministry also noted the early signs of artificial intelligence displacing workers, as described in anecdotal reports. READ MORE
 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India in cyclical slowdown, RBI's 7.2% estimate 'overly optimistic': Nomura

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japanese brokerage Nomura on Monday said the Indian economy has entered a phase of "cyclical growth slowdown" and the Reserve Bank's estimate of 7.2 per cent GDP expansion is "overly optimistic".
 
The brokerage said it sees "rising downside risks" to its GDP growth estimates of 6.7 per cent in the ongoing FY25 and 6.8 per cent in FY26. READ MORE
 

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Positives outweigh negatives in economy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned that commentary surrounding festival season demand presents mixed signals regarding India’s economic growth. However, he said the positives significantly outweigh the negatives, and the Indian economy is doing reasonably well. READ MORE
 

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DIIs pour Rs 4.6 trn in equities during Samvat 2080; highest-ever on record

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have infused a record Rs 4.6 trillion into Indian equities over the course of Samvat 2080, marking the highest net annual investment in any Samvat to date. This robust domestic inflow has effectively counterbalanced the comparatively subdued investments from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who contributed a net Rs 90,956 crore within the same timeframe. READ MORE
 

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Oct 29 - Airtel, Suzlon, Ajanta Pharma, Prestige Est, NTPC

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel reported consolidated Q2FY25 revenue at Rs 41,473 crore, up 8 per cent from Rs 38,506 crore in the year ago period. Ebitda increased 11 per cent to Rs 21,846 crore, while the Ebitda margin came in at 52.7 per cent compared to 51.2 per cent. Net profit fell 12 per cent to Rs 4,153 crore from Rs 4,717 crore. READ MORE
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, October 29, 2024: Markets in India were likely to start on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, amid strong Q2 results posted by a number of banks yesterday, coupled with receding tensions in West Asia.
  At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,351, marginally ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
  In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped over 1 per cent before ending the week's first trading session in positive territory.
  The BSE Sensex added 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 80,005.04, while the Nifty 50 ended higher by 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent at 24,380.80.
  Upbeat results from the country's second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, which has a substantial weight in the benchmark indices, powered the Sensex to its best session in two weeks.
  Smallcap stocks outperformed broader markets, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending higher by 1.20 per cent. Midcap shares followed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index settling higher by 0.83 per cent. 
  All sectoral indices also ended in green, with banking stocks leading the charge. The Nifty PSU Bank index closed higher by 3.78 per cent, followed by Bank Nifty at 0.93 per cent and Nifty Private Bank at 0.27 per cent.
  The Nifty Media, Pharma, Realty and Heathcare indices also ended higher by over 1 per cent each.
  In another news, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have infused a record Rs 4.6 trillion into Indian equities over the course of Samvat 2080, marking the highest net annual investment in any Samvat to date. READ MORE 
  Moreover, with growing retail participation, index funds are now making meaningful contributions to flows coming through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. Their share now accounts for almost 5 per cent of the monthly SIPs, up from 3.5 per cent a year ago. READ MORE
 
Apart from that, the finance ministry's monthly economic review has highlighted moderation in urban demand, softening consumer sentiments and limited footfall as areas that need to be watched. In its review, released on Monday, the ministry also noted the early signs of artificial intelligence displacing workers, as described in anecdotal reports. READ MORE
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed in spite of overnight gains on Wall Street.
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.49 per cent, while the Kospi was down 0.54 per cent and the Kosdaq was 0.92 per cent lower. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.47 per cent higher. In mainland China, the CSI300 was 0.27 per cent lower and the Shanghai Composite was down by 0.16 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.49 per cent. 
  Global stock indices rose on Monday as investors awaited earnings reports this week from several of the biggest US tech-related companies, while oil prices dropped 6 per cent after Israel's retaliatory strike against Iran at the weekend bypassed oil and nuclear facilities.
  US earnings season is in full swing, with a long list of names due to report this week including five of the biggest US companies: Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon.com.
  The week also brings the US jobs report for October on Friday, while investors are keeping a close eye on political news with the US presidential election just over a week away.
  Employers are expected to have added 123,000 jobs during October, while the unemployment rate is likely to have stayed steady at 4.1 per cent, according to economists polled by Reuters.,
  The election for US president is expected to be close. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, was leading Republican Donald Trump nationally by a marginal 46 per cent to 43 per cent, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Election Day in the US is November 5.
  Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit a three-month high ahead of this week's data and the election. They were last up 4.4 basis points at 4.274 per cent in afternoon US trading.
  Oil prices tumbled as worries about a wider Middle East war eased. Brent futures settled at $71.42 a barrel, down $4.63 or 6.09 per cent. WTI US crude futures settled at $67.38, down $4.40 or 6.13 per cent.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.17 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 42,387.57, the S&P 500 rose 15.40 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 5,823.52 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.58 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 18,567.19.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.44 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 847.93. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.41 per cent.
  Also, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 104.30.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYshare marketstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty 50Nifty50Gift NiftyBSE NSEBSE NSE equityUS marketsUS marketindia marketIndian marketIndian marketsglobal stock marketIndian stock marketUS stock marketChinese stock market

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story