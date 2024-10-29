Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, October 29, 2024: Markets in India were likely to start on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, amid strong Q2 results posted by a number of banks yesterday, coupled with receding tensions in West Asia.

At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,351, marginally ahead of Nifty futures' last close.

In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped over 1 per cent before ending the week's first trading session in positive territory.

The BSE Sensex added 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 80,005.04, while the Nifty 50 ended higher by 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent at 24,380.80.

Upbeat results from the country's second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, which has a substantial weight in the benchmark indices, powered the Sensex to its best session in two weeks.

Smallcap stocks outperformed broader markets, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending higher by 1.20 per cent. Midcap shares followed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index settling higher by 0.83 per cent.

All sectoral indices also ended in green, with banking stocks leading the charge. The Nifty PSU Bank index closed higher by 3.78 per cent, followed by Bank Nifty at 0.93 per cent and Nifty Private Bank at 0.27 per cent.

The Nifty Media, Pharma, Realty and Heathcare indices also ended higher by over 1 per cent each.

In another news, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have infused a record Rs 4.6 trillion into Indian equities over the course of Samvat 2080, marking the highest net annual investment in any Samvat to date.

Moreover, with growing retail participation, index funds are now making meaningful contributions to flows coming through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. Their share now accounts for almost 5 per cent of the monthly SIPs, up from 3.5 per cent a year ago.

READ MORE Apart from that, the finance ministry's monthly economic review has highlighted moderation in urban demand, softening consumer sentiments and limited footfall as areas that need to be watched. In its review, released on Monday, the ministry also noted the early signs of artificial intelligence displacing workers, as described in anecdotal reports. Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed in spite of overnight gains on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.49 per cent, while the Kospi was down 0.54 per cent and the Kosdaq was 0.92 per cent lower. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.47 per cent higher. In mainland China, the CSI300 was 0.27 per cent lower and the Shanghai Composite was down by 0.16 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.49 per cent.

Global stock indices rose on Monday as investors awaited earnings reports this week from several of the biggest US tech-related companies, while oil prices dropped 6 per cent after Israel's retaliatory strike against Iran at the weekend bypassed oil and nuclear facilities.

US earnings season is in full swing, with a long list of names due to report this week including five of the biggest US companies: Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon.com.

The week also brings the US jobs report for October on Friday, while investors are keeping a close eye on political news with the US presidential election just over a week away.

Employers are expected to have added 123,000 jobs during October, while the unemployment rate is likely to have stayed steady at 4.1 per cent, according to economists polled by Reuters.,

The election for US president is expected to be close. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, was leading Republican Donald Trump nationally by a marginal 46 per cent to 43 per cent, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Election Day in the US is November 5.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit a three-month high ahead of this week's data and the election. They were last up 4.4 basis points at 4.274 per cent in afternoon US trading.

Oil prices tumbled as worries about a wider Middle East war eased. Brent futures settled at $71.42 a barrel, down $4.63 or 6.09 per cent. WTI US crude futures settled at $67.38, down $4.40 or 6.13 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.17 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 42,387.57, the S&P 500 rose 15.40 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 5,823.52 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.58 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 18,567.19.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.44 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 847.93. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.41 per cent.

Also, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 104.30. (With inputs from Reuters.)