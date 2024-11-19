Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for India markets; Asia markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 19, 2024: Despite indications of the Federal Reserve going slow in cutting rates going forward as President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on several countries and cut taxes and regulations for businesses there, all of which raise the spectre of higher inflationary pressures in the US economy, investors have been putting their money in US equities on the expectation of a stronger US economy under Trump's presidency.

In that backdrop, US benchmarks S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished higher on Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with cuts.

At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,573, around 60 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Monday's trading session in negative territory, weighed down by weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex shed 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, trading within a range of 76,965.06-77,886.97. Similarly, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,453, down 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent. The index fluctuated between 23,350.40-23,606.80.

The fear index, India VIX, which gauges the volatility in the markets, ended higher by 2.65 per cent at 15.17 levels.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.53 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 ended flat.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT plunged 2.32 per cent, and Nifty Media, Pharma, CPSE and Healthcare indices also ended in the red, with losses extending up to 1.60 per cent.

In contrast, Nifty FMCG, Metal, Banking, Realty, Financial Services, and Consumer Durables indices gained up to 1.90 per cent.

In another news, CLSA's Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist, Alexander Redman said on Monday that in a world less friendly for emerging markets (EMs), there is a case to up India's weight. He asserted that the relative under-ownership of Indian equities by foreign investors gives the country an edge over its EM peers. READ MORE

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index continued to trade below its 200-day moving average (DMA) on Monday, November 18, with as many as 27, or nearly 50 per cent stocks that comprise this index, too, trading below this crucial technical level, data suggests. READ MORE

Moreover, over two-thirds of stocks within the mid and small-cap basket of the NSE have fallen into bear market territory amid a sustained decline in the equity markets. They have slipped 20 per cent or more from their 52-week highs. READ MORE

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains, even as investors parsed discussions from Chinese financial policymakers’ at an investment summit in Hong Kong.

Mainland China's CSI300 was 0.4 per cent higher, while the Shanghai Composite was trading ahead by 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading higher by 0.61 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 1.02 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.37 per cent, while the Topix rose 0.65 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi and Kosdaq traded around the flatline.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said at a global financiers summit in Hong Kong that China will support Hong Kong innovation and financial reform, enhancing the city’s “financial competitiveness.”

He, who oversees a top-level economic and financial policy-making body, reiterated Beijing’s commitment to “explore and implement” measures aimed at building Hong Kong as an “international financial center.”

Separately, global shares rose on Monday while the US dollar fell but still traded near one-year highs as traders pared expectations of future interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

President-elect Donald Trump has begun making appointments, filling health and defense roles last week, but key positions for financial markets, Treasury secretary and trade representative are yet to be filled.

The incoming administration is expected to focus on lowering taxes and raising tariffs, which could stoke inflation and limit the Fed's ability to cut rates.

US Treasury yields shed gains and eased in choppy trading, with the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes dropping 1 basis point to 4.416 per cent.

The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished higher, with energy, communication services, and consumer discretionary stocks driving gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was dragged down by materials stocks.

The Dow fell 0.13 per cent to 43,389.60, the S&P 500 rose 0.39 per cent to 5,892.62 and the Nasdaq rose 0.60 per cent to 18,791.81.

European stocks finished lower, weighed down by real estate and utilities stocks. The STOXX 600 index closed down 0.06 per cent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.99 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 845.60.

The greenback strengthened 0.29 per cent against the Japanese yen to 154.605. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six others, was down 0.51 per cent to 106.19, trading just below its one-year peak of 107.07.

Oil prices rose following reports that output at Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield has halted, adding to earlier gains stemming from escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Brent crude futures settled at $73.30 a barrel, gaining 3.2 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $69.16 a barrel, rising 3.2 per cent.

Gold prices rose after six days of losses, as the US dollar's surge stalled. Spot gold rose 1.93 per cent to $2,610.73 an ounce. US gold futures settled 1.7 per cent up at $2,614.60.

"It should be a quieter week as the recent relentless wave of US macro and political news flow in theory slows down, with the main story on this front being on potential political appointments for the new Trump administration," Deutsche Bank head of global economics and thematic research Jim Reid said.