Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Light vehicles brace for slow drive next year: S&P Global Mobility

Light vehicles brace for slow drive next year: S&P Global Mobility

According to S&P Global Mobility, growth for 2024 is projected to be even lower at 2.9%

car sale
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sales growth of light vehicles (LVs) in India is expected to grow by only 3.7 per cent in 2025 over the projections for 2024, according to S&P Global Mobility, a trend recently endorsed by R C Bhargava, chairman of the largest carmaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki. 
For 2024, the growth is projected to be even lower at 2.9 per cent (between January and September, it was 2.7 per cent) after a heady growth in the past few years, especially post-pandemic. In CY23, the market grew by more than 7.3 per cent.   
LVs, apart from passenger vehicles, also include light
Topics : automobile industry S&P

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon