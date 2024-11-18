Light vehicles brace for slow drive next year: S&P Global Mobility

Sales growth of light vehicles (LVs) in India is expected to grow by only 3.7 per cent in 2025 over the projections for 2024, according to S&P Global Mobility, a trend recently endorsed by R C Bhargava, chairman of the largest carmaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki.

For 2024, the growth is projected to be even lower at 2.9 per cent (between January and September, it was 2.7 per cent) after a heady growth in the past few years, especially post-pandemic. In CY23, the market grew by more than 7.3 per cent.

LVs, apart from passenger vehicles, also include light