Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 78,200; Broader mkts, Oil, Cons dur, PSB, Metal gain
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 78,200; Broader mkts, Oil, Cons dur, PSB, Metal gain

Markets Today LIVE: Indian markets opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street boosted by a rally in tech stocks and reports that Donald Trump's tariffs regime might be more moderate

SI Reporter New Delhi
Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,575.06 crore on January 6, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 5,749.65 crore on Monday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

9 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashish Gupta of Axis AMC on P/E multiples in Indian markets on CNBC TV18

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why Ashoka Buildcon shares jumped 5% in trade on January 7; details

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market during open

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Nifty50 gainers and loser during open

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser during open

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 350 pts above 78,300 during open

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 up over 100 pts above 23,700

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser at close

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up over 50 pts above 23,650 in pre open

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down nearly 100 pts below 77,900 in pre open

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Investors can use dip to buy fundamentally strong beaten down auto & finance stks'

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi eases settlement norms for brokerage accounts inactive over 30 days

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Large-cap cut-off surpasses Rs 1 trillion as 11 new stocks join the list

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold slumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,700, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ARPUs to rise, user churn to subside for telcos in Q3FY25, say analysts

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's FY25 GDP growth likely to remain in 6.4-6.8% range: Experts

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian bond-index inflows may fall short of estimate, says Morgan Stanley

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Outlook 2025: Govt capex, safeguard duty key to steel sector performance

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Railways ministry spends 76% of FY25 capital expenditure by December

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FinMin wants banks, NBFCs to join hands to fund large infra projects

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee falls to new low of 85.83 as dollar hovers near two-year high

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jobs, growth, demand in focus as FinMin concludes pre-Budget talks

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPI selloff, HMPV scare drag markets to worst fall in three months

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Jan 7, 2025 - Coal India, Mobikwik, Nuvoco Vistas, Airtel

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: FY25 GDP; Quadrant, Capital Infra IPOs; Indo Farm IPO listing

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq climb on tech rally and moderate tariffs under Trump administration

7:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashish Gupta of Axis AMC on P/E multiples in Indian markets on CNBC TV18

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashish Gupta says more than Nifty 50, where the P/E are vulnerables is the midcap and the smallcap space. 

Smallcap P/E is still about 25 times, Midcap P/E is 30 times. 

In the last quarter, while the markets has corrected by about 10 per cent, surprisingly smallcaps and midcaps have continued to outperform. 

Both are down about only 6-7 per cent. Typically, in market behaviour, you'll see smallcaps and midcaps have higher beta, they will go up more than largecaps, and that hasn't happened yet.

One of the reasons is that market is more optimistic on earnings, and we're seeing several parts, where earnings have been more resilient. Whether you look at the capital goods sector, real estate, travel-related sector, capital market beneficiaries, all of which are more represented in mid and smallcap space, the earnings have not been bad.

Adding, in largecaps, the disappointment has been largest, for eaxmple in Banks this quarter; they'll probably 0.2 per cent growth YoY this quarter.

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prashant Paroda of Allspring Global Investments on FII selling on CNBC TV18

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prashant Paroda says India's valuations have gone ahead of all emerging markets, and some investors think it's a good idea to lock in some gains.

However, this is a period of a very interesting time, with Trump coming and tariffs again coming into the picture.
Overall, for EM funds, flows will be very muted till we get some clarity on the tariffs picture. 

The other big basket in EMs is China, and people are still worried about the real estate sector there, and how things will develop there, and whether the government there will do a big enough stimulus to counteract the slowdown there. 

So the macro environment is a vaery cautious environment for EM investors.

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why Ashoka Buildcon shares jumped 5% in trade on January 7; details

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Construction engineering major Ashoka Buildcon shares rose up to 4.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 290.90 per share on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. 
 
The rise in Ashoka Buildcon share price came after the company announced that Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road Private Limited (SPV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of 4 lane economic corridor in West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). READ MORE
 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bargain hunting did evolve on dips into the 24090-23960, which nearly retraced 50 per cent of Thursday’s gains, but the take-off thereof failed to find momentum. This puts the trend evenly poised, bringing caution back. However, we will persist with the 24,400-540-770 view, as long as above 23,900/860. Slippage past the same could see 23,750 attracting prices lower, but favoured view does not see a collapse right away.

View by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market during open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Smallcap was up 0.69 per cent and Midcap was up 0.72 per cent during open 

 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Nifty50 gainers and loser during open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ONGC, Tata Consumer, Titan were among the top gainers on Nifty50.

 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser during open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers on Sensex. 

 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 350 pts above 78,300 during open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up over 350 points above 78,300 during open.

 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 up over 100 pts above 23,700

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up over 100 poits above 23,700 during open. 

 

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap flat in pre open 

 

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser at close

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma, Infosys, Titan were among the top gainers on Sensex in pre open.


9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up over 50 pts above 23,650 in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up over 50 points above 23,650 in pre open.


9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down nearly 100 pts below 77,900 in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down nearly 100 points below 77,900 in pre open.


8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kalyan Jewellers posts 39% rev growth in Q3; plans to add 30 Kalyan stores in Q4

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kalyan Jewellers today informed that the recently concluded quarter recorded consolidated revenue growth of approximately 39 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

The company's India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 41 per cent during Q3 FY2025 as compared to Q3 FY2024, led by very strong festive and wedding demand across both gold and studded categories. The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 24 per cent, it added.

The company launched 24 Kalyan showrooms in India during the quarter, with a strong pipeline of showrooms set to open over the course of the current quarter. During the quarter it launched its first (Company Owned Company Operated) showroom in the US.

The company's digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of approximately 89 per cent during the recently concluded quarter as compared to the same period during the last year. It launched 23 Candere showrooms during Q3 FY 2025.

The company further said it plans to launch 30 Kalyan showrooms and 15 Candere showrooms in India during the current quarter, with an aim to stay ahead of its announced showroom roll-out plan of 80 Kalyan showrooms and 50 Candere showrooms in India for FY2025. 

For FY 2026, the company has drawn up plans to launch 170 showrooms across Kalyan and Candere formats - 75 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) in non-south India, 15 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) across south India and international markets and 80 Candere showrooms in India. 
 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Investors can use dip to buy fundamentally strong beaten down auto & finance stks'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The 1.6 per cent cut in Nifty yesterday appears to be an overreaction to the HMPV virus concerns. FII selling of Rs 2,575 crores was overwhelmed by the DII buying of Rs 5,750 crores. In spite of that, the Nifty corrected by 388 points, which means the correction was triggered by short selling by bears trying to exploit the negative sentiments. 

The resilience of the Pharma and health care stocks also indicate the influence of the virus concerns on the market. The fact that momentum stocks were on the back foot yesterday indicates lack of confidence by the bulls in the context of negative sentiments. 

Clarification by the government that there is no room for undue concern from the virus, which is not new, can facilitate a rebound in the market, led by momentum stocks. Investors can use the dip to buy fundamentally strong beaten down stocks in automobiles and financials."

Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, January 7, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, even as investors here awaited advanced estimates for FY25 GDP numbers later today.  
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 342.86 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 78,308.85, while the Nifty50 was at 23,720.85, ahead by 104.80 points, or 0.44 per cent.
 
After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, only three stocks, including Zomato (down 3.94 per cent), followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors, were trading lower, while gains were led by Titan (up 1.90 per cent), followed by Nestle India, Power Grid Corp., Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank.
  On the Nifty50, only five stocks, including Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (down 0.82 per cent), followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Hero MotoCo, were trading lower, while gains were led by ONGC (up 3.11 per cent), followed by Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Shriram Finance, and BPCL. 
  That apart, all the sectoral indices, barring the Media index (down 0.58 per cent), were trading higher, with the top Oil & Gas and Consumer Durables emerging as the top gainers, climbing 1.47 per cent and 1.16 per cent, respectively. 
  The PSU Bank, Metal, FMCG, IT, Bank, and Financial Services indices were the other notable gainers. 
  The broader markets were higher too, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 0.63 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.55 per cent. In contrast, the India VIX had declined 2.63 per cent to 15.24. 
While the Indian equity benchmarks saw their worst single-day fall in the past three months on account of continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), markets in other regions, including Europe and the US climbed as a Washington Post report indicated that the incoming Donald Trump administration might be exploring imposing a less severe set of tariffs targeted towards sectors critical for the US. However, President-elect Trump later denied the reports as 'Fake News' on a Truth Social post. 
  While FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,575.06 crore on Monday, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to repose faith in the long-term prospects of the Indian economy by buying shares worth Rs 5,749.65 crore during the previous trading session.
  
  In other news, as the finance ministry concluded nine rounds of pre-Budget consultations on Monday, steps to boost consumption and employment, tax concessions — for individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — along with wide ranging reforms were among the suggestions given by various stakeholders. READ MORE
  However, the rupee fell to a new low of Rs 85.83 per dollar on Monday as the US dollar hovered near a two-year high. State-owned banks sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which avoided further depreciation. The local currency settled at Rs 85.78 per dollar on Friday. READ MORE
  Separately, the finance ministry has suggested that banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) increase their participation in financing large-scale infrastructure initiatives, which are crucial for India’s ambition to achieve developed nation (Viksit Bharat) status by 2047. Speaking at an event organised by the India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL), M Nagaraju, secretary of the Department of Financial Services in the finance ministry, said he had advised IIFCL, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, and banks to move away from secured assets and pursue new, larger infrastructure projects. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, Indian bonds included last year in a key global benchmark will fail to draw as much money as previously estimated, according to Morgan Stanley. Analysts Nimish M. Prabhune and Gek Teng Khoo, in a note, cited pressure on the Indian rupee, rising US Treasury yields, a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and uncertainties around US trade policy as reasons for the shortfall. READ MORE
  On the positive side of things, amidst discussions about slowing government capex, the Ministry of Railways has spent 76 per cent of its allocated budgetary capital expenditure for 2024-25 (FY25) in the first nine months of the financial year, according to estimates from Indian Railways. READ MORE
  In other news, the 100-stock largecap basket of Mutual funds (MFs) has seen a major reshuffle in the latest semi-annual reclassification, with seven midcap stocks and four new listings earning the largecap tag. READ MORE
  In contrast, shares of state-owned bank stocks were under pressure on Monday due to muted deposit and credit growth numbers reported by these lenders in the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25 (FY25). READ MORE
  Elsewhere, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday relaxed settlement norms for brokerage accounts remaining inactive for more than 30 days. Brokers will now have to return the money lying in such idle accounts on a pre-decided settlement date every month. READ MORE
  The primary markets, meanwhile, is poised to see heightened activity today, with one mainline IPO, Indo Farm Equipment Limited IPO, listing on the bourses, and two mainline IPOs, including Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO and Quadrant Future Tek Limited IPO, opening for subscription. 
  Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited IPO in the mainline section will enter its second day of subscription. It got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for share sale on Monday and finally ended the day with 13.32 times subscription. READ MORE
  In the SME section, too, one IPO of Technichem Organics Limited, will list on the bourses, while the subscription window for Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited IPO will close. Three SME IPOs, including Avax Apparels And Ornaments Limited IPO, Delta Autocorp Limited IPO, and B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited IPO, will open for bids today, and Indobell Insulation Limited IPO will enter its second day of subscription.
  In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 settled down by over 1 per cent each, dragged by selling pressure across counters. The 30-share Sensex tumbled as much as 1,258.12 points or 1.59 per cent to settle at 77,964.99, while the Nifty50 ended lower by 388.70 points or 1.62 per cent at 23,616.05. The Nifty50 recorded a day's high of 24,089.95, while the day's low was 23,551.90 on Monday.
  The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in the markets, ended higher by 15.58 per cent at 15.65.
  Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended down by 2.70 per cent, and 3.20 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty PSU Bank being the worst hit, ending down by 4 per cent. Other notable decliners included the Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Metal, Private Bank, Realty, Consumer Durables, and Energy, among others that fell between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.
  Markets in the Asia-Pacific region, meanwhile, climbed on Tuesday, following a tech rally on Wall Street that saw the S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite post back-to-back gains.
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 rebounded 2.06 per cent after yesterday's fall, while the broad-based Topix gained 1.12 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.01 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.30 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.13 per cent.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was lower by 0.51 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.39 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was marginally ahead by 0.05.
  Hong Kong-listed tech stocks were in the spotlight after the US Defense Department added Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings and battery maker CATL to a list of firms it calls “Chinese military companies.”
  Tencent's Hong Kong listed shares fell 5 per cent, while its American depositary receipts fell almost 8 per cent overnight.
  Global stocks rose while the US dollar index dropped on Monday after President-elect Donald Trump denied a newspaper report that his incoming administration would likely pursue a less-aggressive tariff policy than he previously threatened.
  European stocks and currencies climbed following a Washington Post report earlier on Monday that Trump aides were exploring tariff plans that would be applied to every country but cover only certain sectors deemed critical to national or economic security. That would mark a significant shift from Trump's campaign pledge for broader tariffs.
  Trump called the story wrong and "just another example of Fake News" in a social media post.
  The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq finished higher, led by gains in communication services, technology and materials equities. The Dow ended lower, dragged down by consumer staples stocks.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.06 per cent to 42,706.56, the S&P 500 rose 0.55 per cent to 5,975.38 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.24 per cent to 19,864.98.
  The pan-European stock index finished up 0.94 per cent at 512.37, near its session high of 513.08. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1.20 per cent to 857.39.
  The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.68 per cent to 108.22, with the euro up 0.8 per cent at $1.039.
  Yields on long-term Treasury securities, including the benchmark 10-year note and 30-year bond, rose as traders weighed Trump's tariff policy. The 10-year yield rose 1.7 basis points to 4.612 per cent, while the 30-year yield climbed 1.9 basis points to 4.8337 per cent.
  The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 1.5 basis points to 4.264 per cent.
  Oil prices eased in volatile trade. Brent futures fell 0.3 per cent to settle at $76.30 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.5 per cent to settle at $73.56.
  Gold prices lost ground as rising US Treasury yields offset a weak US dollar. Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,636.35 an ounce. US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent lower at $2,647.40.
  (With inputs from Reuters.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Nifty 50BSE NSEBSE NSE equityEquitiesIndian equitiesUS equitiesIndian stock marketsUS stock marketsGlobal stock marketsChinese stock marketUS marketsIndian marketsAsian marketsAsia MarketsIPO GMPIPO activity

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News