Street Sign: Nifty nudges down, Gold's Act III, Innova Captab IPO & more



“The Nifty may witness a sell-on-rise pattern for the next few days. The resistance early next week could come from the 21,600 levels, while 20,969 could offer support. Broader markets may post gains, but on days when benchmark indices come under selling pressure, the broader markets will see some profit-taking,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.





In its outlook, the World Gold Council said the trajectory of gold prices in 2024 will largely depend on the state of economies — whether they make a ‘soft landing’ or plunge into a recession. The latter will be positive for gold prices. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel