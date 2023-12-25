Street Sign: Nifty nudges down, Gold's Act III, Innova Captab IPO & more

“The Nifty may witness a sell-on-rise pattern for the next few days. The resistance early next week could come from the 21,600 levels, while 20,969 could offer support. Broader markets may post gains, but on days when benchmark indices come under selling pressure, the broader markets will see some profit-taking,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
In its outlook, the World Gold Council said the trajectory of gold prices in 2024 will largely depend on the state of economies — whether they make a ‘soft landing’ or plunge into a recession. The latter will be positive for gold prices.
The Rs 570 crore IPO has a fresh issue component of Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 250 crore. Innova Captab is a pharmaceutical company that plans to utilise the proceeds of the fresh issue to repay its debts and fund its working capital requirements.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.