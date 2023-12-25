Home / Markets / News / Street Sign: Nifty nudges down, Gold's Act III, Innova Captab IPO & more

Street Sign: Nifty nudges down, Gold's Act III, Innova Captab IPO & more

Foreign portfolio investors are likely to slow down their purchases. Foreign investors were heavy sellers in the last two sessions of the week, although they were net buyers worth Rs 44,740 cr in Dec

Abhishek KumarSundar Sethuraman

Dec 25 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
“The Nifty may witness a sell-on-rise pattern for the next few days. The resistance early next week could come from the 21,600 levels, while 20,969 could offer support. Broader markets may post gains, but on days when benchmark indices come under selling pressure, the broader markets will see some profit-taking,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.



In its outlook, the World Gold Council said the trajectory of gold prices in 2024 will largely depend on the state of economies — whether they make a ‘soft landing’ or plunge into a recession. The latter will be positive for gold prices.

The Rs 570 crore IPO has a fresh issue component of Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 250 crore. Innova Captab is a pharmaceutical company that plans to utilise the proceeds of the fresh issue to repay its debts and fund its working capital requirements.


