Street Signs: Transparency boost for RPTs, Dr Agarwal GMP at 15%, and more

RPT smoking gun: Proxy advisory firms unite for full transparency

Proxy advisory firms are set to launch a platform to monitor related-party transactions (RPTs) and shareholder dissent in listed companies. The portal, expected to launch within 10 days, will provide recommendations on RPTs and offer detailed information for a fee. Three proxy advisory firms have agreed to jointly roll out the platform, with a fourth potentially joining. This initiative responds to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) push for investor education and increased scrutiny of RPTs, which have been prone to “egregious” misuse, according to the Sebi chairperson. Market players believe the move will enhance transparency within India Inc and help curb the misuse of RPTs — essentially transactions between a listed company and entities related to it in some way.

Brokers’ escape hatch: NSE releases referral rule pressure valve The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has suspended its earlier directive restricting referrals from unregistered individuals. The directive, issued on August 14, 2024, required prior approval from the stock exchange for registrations. Industry associations had called for the relaxation of this rule, advocating for referrals to be permitted without registration. In response, the NSE confirmed that the matter was discussed at the Brokers’ Industry Standards Forum, and the proposal is under review. The original directive sought to address concerns about the exploitation of referral schemes to attract clients for trading, rather than simply account openings, as well as the influence of finfluencers. Referral programmes are considered a crucial tool in client acquisition within the broking industry. In 2024, the domestic broking sector added a record 46 million new dematerialised accounts, compared to 31 million in 2023. The recent spike in volatility and regulatory changes could slow the rate of account additions moving forward.