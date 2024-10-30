T D Power Systems stock jumps over 5% after profit soars in Q2FY25

Shares of T D Power Systems surged up to 5.34 per cent at Rs 399.80 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. The stock rose after the company reported its second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

T D Power Systems reported a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated total revenue, reaching Rs 309 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 273 crore in the same period last fiscal year. For the first half of FY25 (H1FY25) the revenues of the company rose 18 per cent year on year to Rs 583 crore versus Rs Rs 494 crore in H1FY24.

The company’s profit after tax also surged 28 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 41 crore in Q1FY25, compared to Rs 31 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. For H1FY25 PAT soared 29 per cent to Rs 76 crore versus Rs 59 crore in H1FY24.

Earnings before interest and tax and depreciation came in at Rs 58 crore in the September 2024 quarter, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y against Rs 47 crore in Q2FY24. The company’s Ebitda margin improved by 180 basis points Y-o-Y to 19 per cent from 17.2 per cent in Q2FY24.

In Q2FY25 the company’s order book swelled by 40 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 360 crore and for the first of FY25, the order book increased by 33 per cent Y-oY to Rs 657 crore. The company’s total order book as of 30 September stood at Rs 1,234 crore.

T D Power Systems share price history

More From This Section

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 46.9 per cent, while gaining 61.2 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 11.1 per cent year to date and 25.2 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 6,123.96 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 46.82 times and at an earning per share of Rs 8.11.

At 11:28 AM, the stock price of the company pared some of its gains and was up 3.62 per cent at Rs 393.25 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.11 per cent to 80,279.95 level.