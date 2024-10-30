Voltas share price tanks 7% amid profit booking after healthy Q2 results

Voltas share price: Air conditioner (AC) maker Air conditioner (AC) maker Voltas share price dropped up to 6.83 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,649.55 per share on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The fall in the share price came on the back of profit booking after the company posted stellar September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The company’s profit skyrocketed to Rs 134 crore in the Q2FY25, from Rs 36.7 crore in Q2FY24.

Voltas’ revenue from operations jumped over 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,619 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 2,293 crore in Q2FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation more than doubled to Rs 162 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 70 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024. Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 6.2 per cent, from 3.07 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Voltas Limited is a prominent Indian multinational company renowned for its engineering solutions and home appliances.

More From This Section

Founded in 1954 as a collaboration between Tata Sons and Volkart Brothers, Voltas is a key player in the Tata Group, a major Indian conglomerate.

The company offers a diverse range of products, including air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, microwaves, air purifiers, water dispensers, and water heaters. With a robust presence in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, Voltas has established itself as a leader in the cooling and appliance sectors.

The market capitalisation of Voltas is Rs 56,425.77 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.