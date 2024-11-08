Trading holiday on Nov 20 for Maha polls; Tata AM launches innovation fund

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BS Reporter
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:44 PM IST
Trading holiday on Nov 20 for Maharashtra elections
 
Stock exchanges on Friday announced a trading holiday on November 20 for the equity segment on the account of Maharashtra Assembly elec­tions. The commodity derivatives market will also remain closed partially between 9 am and 5 pm. However, the evening trading will be conducted between 5 pm and 11.55 pm, National Stock Exchange said in a circular. 
 
Tata Asset Management launches innovation fund
 
Tata Asset Management on Friday announced the launch of Tata India Innovation Fund to tap the growth potential of companies that are ahead on the innovation front. The new fund offering will open on Monday. “The fund will strategically target companies at the forefront of transfo­rmative innovation that leverage research & development and technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and digital transfo­rmation," the fund house said.
First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

