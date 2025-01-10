Trend weak; adopt 'Bear Spread' on Nifty today: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Nandish Shah Mumbai
BEAR SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY
Buy NIFTY (16-Jan Expiry) 23500 PUT at Rs 132 & simultaneously sell 23300 PUT at Rs 72
Lot Size: 75
Cost of the strategy: Rs 60 (Rs 4,500 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 10,500 if NIFTY closes at or below 23,300 on 16 Jan expiry.
Breakeven Point: 23,440
Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 1.33
Approx margin required: Rs 35,000
Rationale:
>> Short build up is seen in the NIFTY futures, where we have seen 8 per cent rise in the open interest.
>> The short-term Nifty trend is weak as it is placed below its 5- and 11-Day EMA.
>> The Nifty index has broken down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining lows of week ending 07-June 2024 and 22-Nov 2024.
>> Amongst the NIFTY options, aggressive call writing is seen at 23,800-24,000 levels.
======================== Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.