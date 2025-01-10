Trend weak; adopt 'Bear Spread' on Nifty today: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty Today, Jan 10: Short build up is seen in the NIFTY futures, where we have seen 8 per cent rise in the open interest

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 6:23 AM IST
BEAR SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY

 

Buy NIFTY (16-Jan Expiry) 23500 PUT at Rs 132 & simultaneously sell 23300 PUT at Rs 72

 
Lot Size: 75
 
Cost of the strategy: Rs 60 (Rs 4,500 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit: Rs 10,500 if NIFTY closes at or below 23,300 on 16 Jan expiry.
 
Breakeven Point: 23,440
 
Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 1.33
 
Approx margin required: Rs 35,000

Rationale:

 
>> Short build up is seen in the NIFTY futures, where we have seen 8 per cent rise in the open interest. 
 
>> The short-term Nifty trend is weak as it is placed below its 5- and 11-Day EMA.
 
>> The Nifty index has broken down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining lows of week ending 07-June 2024 and 22-Nov 2024.
 
>> Amongst the NIFTY options, aggressive call writing is seen at 23,800-24,000 levels.
 
      ========================  Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.  Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 6:22 AM IST

