RIL, Bajaj Fin: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal bets on 3 stocks to buy today
Stocks to Buy Today: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Bharat Dynamics as top stocks to buy in stock markets todayRuchit Jain Mumbai
Stocks to Buy Today, Thursday, Jan 9, 2025:
Buy RELIANCE | CMP: Rs 1,265 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,220 | Share price target: Rs 1,350
Reliance Industries share price
(RIL share price) has seen a correction in the last couple of months, but is now trading around its weekly 200-EMA support. On the daily chart, the RSI has formed a positive divergence and such formations near support are initial signs of a probable trend reversal.
Buy Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 7,339 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,150 | Share price target: Rs 7,670
Bajaj Finance share price
witnessed a sharp upmove during the last weeks, post its Q3 business update. Technically, Bajaj Finance share gave a breakout above its crucial resistance of 7,250 with high volumes, which turned the trend bullish. In the last couple of sessions, the stock price has seen a pullback move along with the broader markets, but the volumes are low on the pullback move. Hence, one should use this dip as a buying opportunity for the short-term.
Buy Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 1,185 | Stop loss: Rs 1,110 | Share price target: Rs 1,300
Bharat Dynamics share
has consolidated around the 50-per cent retracement in the last few sessions. Bharat Dynamics share price volume action is bullish and the RSI oscillator has given a positive crossover on the daily chart. Hence, we expect a pullback move in the stock in the near-term.
===============================
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is Head of Equity, Technical Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.