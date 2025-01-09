Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / RIL, Bajaj Fin: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal bets on 3 stocks to buy today

RIL, Bajaj Fin: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal bets on 3 stocks to buy today

Stocks to Buy Today: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Bharat Dynamics as top stocks to buy in stock markets today

Reliance
Photo: Shutterstock
Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks to Buy Today, Thursday, Jan 9, 2025:

 

Buy RELIANCE | CMP: Rs 1,265 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,220 | Share price target: Rs 1,350

 
Reliance Industries share price (RIL share price) has seen a correction in the last couple of months, but is now trading around its weekly 200-EMA support. On the daily chart, the RSI has formed a positive divergence and such formations near support are initial signs of a probable trend reversal.
 

Buy Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 7,339 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,150 | Share price target: Rs 7,670

 
Bajaj Finance share price witnessed a sharp upmove during the last weeks, post its Q3 business update. Technically, Bajaj Finance share gave a breakout above its crucial resistance of 7,250 with high volumes, which turned the trend bullish. In the last couple of sessions, the stock price has seen a pullback move along with the broader markets, but the volumes are low on the pullback move. Hence, one should use this dip as a buying opportunity for the short-term.
 

Buy Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 1,185 | Stop loss: Rs 1,110 | Share price target: Rs 1,300

 
Bharat Dynamics share has consolidated around the 50-per cent retracement in the last few sessions. Bharat Dynamics share price volume action is bullish and the RSI oscillator has given a positive crossover on the daily chart. Hence, we expect a pullback move in the stock in the near-term.
   
===============================
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is Head of Equity, Technical Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Inc may see modest revenue, earnings growth recovery in Q3FY25

Production ramp-up, higher realisations expected to drive gains for ONGC

SC tells Sebi to review development proposals for Sahara's Versova property

Rupee falls 13 paise to settle at new record low of 85.87 against dollar

NSE plans expansion of its colocation facility, to add 2,000 new racks

Topics :Stock callsMarketsStocks to buy todayStocks to buystocks to watchstocks to watch outReliance IndustriesRILRIL stockBajaj FinanceBharat DynamicsMarket newsstock market tradingstock market betsstock market investingStock market investmentIndian stock marketsIndian stock market

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story