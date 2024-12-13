TTML declines in trade; 32.044 mn shares change hands on NSE, 1.7 mn on BSE

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) shares declined 1.5 per cent on Friday and logged an intraday low of Rs 84.05 per share on National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid heavy volumes. On the counter, 32.044 million shares were traded on NSE and 1.7 million shares changed hands on BSE, around 11:56 AM.

Meanwhile, TTML share price was down 0.61 per cent at Rs 84.92 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.71 per cent at 80,716.5. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 16,616.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 111.48 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 65.29 per share.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) is a subsidiary of Tata Teleservices Limited, specialising in providing a comprehensive range of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS). Their offerings include connectivity, collaboration, cloud, security, Internet of Things (IoT), and marketing solutions, primarily serving enterprise customers across various industries.

It is a key player in India's enterprise communication services sector. It focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for businesses of all sizes, enabling digital transformation and improved operational efficiency. Operating under the Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) brand, TTML has positioned itself as a trusted partner for ICT solutions, targeting small, medium, and large enterprises.

With over 25 years of experience, TTML operates a fiber optic network spanning approximately 130,000 kilometers and maintains operations in more than 60 cities across India. The company collaborates with over 1,500 partners to extend its reach within the enterprise segment.

TTML continues to innovate in the ICT sector, aiming to meet the evolving needs of its enterprise clientele through advanced and reliable communication solutions.

In the past one year, TTML shares have lost 4.9 per cent against Sensex's rise of 17 per cent.