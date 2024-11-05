Tube Investment down 5% as Q2 profit declines 14%, expenses rise 18%

Tube Investment of India shares lost 4.9 per cent in Tuesday's trade and registered an intraday low of Rs 4,145.3 per share on BSE. The stock declined after the auto components company posted a 13.6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 299.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter, hit by higher expenses.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 346.19 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Around 10:47 AM, Tube Investment of India shares were down 4.25 per cent at Rs 4,175 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 78,695.16. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 80,752.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 4,807.05 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 3,107.15 per share.

On Monday, after market hours, Tube Investment reported consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review at Rs 4,782.51 crore as compared to Rs 4,169.26 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ: Tube Investments Q2 results: Net profit down 13.6% at Rs 299.17 crore The company's total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 4,569.19 crore as compared to Rs 3,868.46 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, the engineering division clocked a revenue of Rs 1,323 crore compared to Rs 1,274 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding fiscal.

Metal-formed products revenue was higher at Rs 404 crore, up from Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period, while the same for mobility business was Rs 168 crore against Rs 177 crore a year ago.

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII) is a well-established Indian multinational company that operates in various industrial sectors. It is a part of the Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, which is a part of the Murugappa Group, a leading Indian business conglomerate.

Tube Investments has a strong presence in the fields of engineering, manufacturing, and industrial products, with its operations spanning across diverse sectors such as bicycles, automotive components, steel tubes, and precision engineering.

In the past one year, Tube Investment shares have gained 39 per cent against Sensex's rise of 21 per cent.