TVS Motor Company share price advances 6% on healthy Q3FY25 numbers

TVS Motor Company: Shares of 2- and three-wheelers maker, Shares of 2- and three-wheelers maker, TVS Motor Company , were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The automaker company's share price surged 6.64 per cent to hit the day's high of Rs 2375 on the BSE during intra-day deals on Tuesday. The northward move in the company's share price came following the company's announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3FY25).

TVS Motor Company Q3FY25 results

TVS Motor Company’s profit grew by 4.24 per cent to Rs 618.48 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25 as against Rs 593.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. During the quarter under review, the company’s operating revenue grew by 10 per cent to Rs 9,097 crore from Rs 8,245 crore reported in the quarter ended December 2023.

The company’s operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 17 per cent to Rs 1,081 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25 as against Ebitda of Rs 924 crore in the third quarter of FY24. The company’s operating Ebitda margin for the quarter is the highest at 11.9 per cent as against an operating Ebitda margin of 11.2 per cent reported in Q3FY24.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 10 per cent, registering 12.12 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024 as against 11.01 lakh units in Q2FY24, said the company in a release. Notably, the electric scooter sales for the quarter under review grew by 57 per cent to 0.76 lakh units as against 0.48 lakh units in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Amalgamation of Sundaram Auto Components

Also Read

The automaker company, in a regulatory filing, has also informed the exchanges that its board of directors has considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Sundaram Auto Components Limited (Transferor Company) with the Company and their respective shareholders (Scheme). The Transferor Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Scheme is, inter alia, subject to receipt of necessary approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench, and such other authorities, as may be required.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is an Indian automaker company and the flagship company of the TVS Group. The company ranks third in India by revenue in the motorcycle segment. The company sells around three million units annually and has a production capacity of over four million vehicles per year. TVS Motor Company exports two-wheelers to more than 60 countries, making it the second-largest two-wheeler exporter in India. It boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 1,11,766.62 crore on the BSE.

TVS Motor Company's shares have a 52-week range of Rs 2,958.15-1,873.05 on the BSE.

At around 2:54 PM on Tuesday, TVS Motor Company share price was seen trading at Rs 2338.10 per share, up 5 percent from its previous close of Rs 2,227.00 on the BSE. A total of 1.33 million equity shares, estimated to be worth around Rs 308.95 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.

At the same time, the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading higher on Tuesday. Sensex was 664.46 points higher at around 76,030.63 levels, while Nifty50 was seen at around 22,988 levels, up 0.70 per cent from its previous close.