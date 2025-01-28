Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Route Mobile shares down 5% after profit slips in Q3 results; revenue up 4%

Route Mobile shares down 5% after profit slips in Q3 results; revenue up 4%

Route Mobile share price slipped 5.46 per cent at Rs 1,134.10 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade

foreign ownership
Representational Image
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Route Mobile share price slipped 5.46 per cent at Rs 1,134.10a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade after the company delivered a decline in net profit in the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).  
The company posted a 3.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue from operations for Q3 FY25, reaching Rs 1,183.79 crore, compared to Rs 1,140.31 crore in Q3 FY24.  
However, total expenses rose by 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,085.47 crore, up from Rs 927.22 crore in the same quarter last year. Due to higher expenses, the company’s profit for the period declined by 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y, coming in at Rs 85.47 crore, compared to Rs 113.64 crore in Q3 FY24. 
For the nine months ended December 31, 2024 (9M FY25), revenue from operations grew by 13.1 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 3,400.62 crore, compared to Rs 3,006.26 crore in the corresponding period last year.  
Meanwhile, total expenses increased by 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,095.25 crore, up from Rs 2,704.57 crore in 9M FY24. The company's profit for the period stood at Rs 273.63 crore, marking a 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y decline from Rs 293.68 crore in 9M FY24.
  On the equities front, Route Mobile share price has underperformed the market in the last six months, falling 30 per cent, while losing 27 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 6.8 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.1 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Route Mobile has a total market capitalisation of Rs 7,251.02 crore.  Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 52.21 and at an earning per share of Rs 22.98.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may climb up to 23%, revenue by 17% YoY

Updater Services share skyrockets 12% after solid Q3 show; profit up 52%

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, others rise as RBI announces liquidity measures

Swiggy shares fall below issue price; stock plunges 28% thus far in January

DLF shares: Dahlias' strong pre-sales trigger bullish calls by analysts

 
At 1:47 PM, the stock price of the company fell by 4.05 per cent at Rs 1,151 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 1.15 per cent to 76,231.45 level.
 
Route Mobile is a cloud communications company specializing in web and mobile platforms. It offers a range of services, including messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, and analytics. The company serves a diverse clientele, including enterprises, mobile network operators, and social media companies.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 850 pts to 76,200; Broader mkts pare some loss, Financials, Auto up

ITC, UB, Delta Corp: Trading strategies for sin stocks ahead of Budget 2025

Budget may provide triggers for the market: Naveen Kulkarni, Axis Sec PMS

Adani Enterprises, Zomato, SpiceJet: 15 stks dip 27% below their QIP price

Tips Music falls 5% as stock trades ex-dividend date today; details

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSERoute Mobile Limited

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story