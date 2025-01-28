Route Mobile shares down 5% after profit slips in Q3 results; revenue up 4%

Route Mobile share price slipped 5.46 per cent at Rs 1,134.10a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade after the company delivered a decline in net profit in the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

The company posted a 3.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue from operations for Q3 FY25, reaching Rs 1,183.79 crore, compared to Rs 1,140.31 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, total expenses rose by 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,085.47 crore, up from Rs 927.22 crore in the same quarter last year. Due to higher expenses, the company’s profit for the period declined by 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y, coming in at Rs 85.47 crore, compared to Rs 113.64 crore in Q3 FY24.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024 (9M FY25), revenue from operations grew by 13.1 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 3,400.62 crore, compared to Rs 3,006.26 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, total expenses increased by 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,095.25 crore, up from Rs 2,704.57 crore in 9M FY24. The company's profit for the period stood at Rs 273.63 crore, marking a 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y decline from Rs 293.68 crore in 9M FY24.

On the equities front, Route Mobile share price has underperformed the market in the last six months, falling 30 per cent, while losing 27 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 6.8 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.1 per cent in the last one year. On the equities front,has underperformed the market in the last six months, falling 30 per cent, while losing 27 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 6.8 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.1 per cent in the last one year.

Route Mobile has a total market capitalisation of Rs 7,251.02 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 52.21 and at an earning per share of Rs 22.98.

At 1:47 PM, the stock price of the company fell by 4.05 per cent at Rs 1,151 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 1.15 per cent to 76,231.45 level.

Route Mobile is a cloud communications company specializing in web and mobile platforms. It offers a range of services, including messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, and analytics. The company serves a diverse clientele, including enterprises, mobile network operators, and social media companies.