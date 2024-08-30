UBS Group AG sells shares of 7 companies worth Rs 4,961 crore

Swiss financial services company UBS Group AG on Friday sold shares of seven companies, including Oil India and Dixon Technologies (India), for Rs 4,961 crore via open market transactions. Zurich-based UBS Group AG through its affiliate UBS Principal Capital Asia offloaded shares of seven companies through separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, UBS Principal Capital Asia offlloaded shares of Oil India worth Rs 972 crore, sold shares of Dixon Technologies India for Rs 904 crore, disposed of shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd for Rs 797 crore.

UBS Principal Capital Asia also sold shares of Zydus Lifesciences for Rs 756 crore, disposed of scrips of Vodafone Idea, Oracle Financial Services Software and Prestige Estates Projects for a combined value of Rs 1,531 crore on the NSE.

Meanwhile, Copthall Mauritius Investment offloaded 20.92 lakh shares of Prestige Estate for Rs 378 crore.

UBS Principal Capital Asia picked up 34,054 shares and Copthall Mauritius Investment acquired 26,598 scrips of Prestige Estate for a combined value of Rs 10.90 crore.

More From This Section

UBS Principal Capital Asia also purchased 1.92 crore shares of private sector lender Bandhan Bank for Rs 384 crore, as per the data on the exchange.

Details of buyers of Oil India, Dixon Tech, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences, Vodafone Idea, Oracle Financial Services Software and Prestige Estate shares could not be ascertained, and sellers of Bandhan Bank shares could not be identified.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland.

Shares of Oil India slipped 0.81 per cent to close at Rs 725.50 apiece, the scrip of Dixon Technologies India fell 2.05 per cent to settle at Rs 12,930.95 per piece, while Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd climbed 4.10 per cent to end at Rs 603.55 per piece on the NSE.

Also, the scrip of Zydus Lifeciences declined 1.33 per cent to close at Rs 1,117 apiece, Vodafone Idea shares at Rs 15.47, Oracle Fin Services Software at Rs 10,799.95, however, Prestige Estates Projects climbed 3.74 per cent to Rs 1,790 and Bandhan Bank shares jumped 3.70 per cent to Rs 201.10 apiece on the bourse.