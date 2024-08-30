Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi removed 15,000 sites with unauthorised advice in three months

Sebi removed 15,000 sites with unauthorised advice in three months

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, he said there was successful engagement with the technology providers who are complying with the regulator's request

sebi
Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said on Friday that the market regulator in the last three months had removed around 15,000 content sites linked to unregistered finfluencers or providing unauthorised investment advice.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, he said there was successful engagement with the technology providers who are complying with the regulator’s request.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Sebi has received over 1,000 responses on the recent consultation paper concerning overhaul of the norms on registered investment advisors (RIAs) and research analysts (RAs), Varshney added. 

The proposal is expected to be on the agenda of the Sebi board in its next meeting scheduled at the end of September.

On Thursday, Sebi issued the notification restricting the association of its regulated entities such as brokers and mutual funds with unregistered entities or finfluencers. Sebi had approved the norms in its previous board meeting. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi plans to tighten SME IPO norms, migration regulations: Ashwani Bhatia

Market regulator Sebi plans to revamp the informal guidance framework

Sebi approves IIHL's acquisition of PMS business unit of Invesco AMC

Sebi's recovery rate remains below 2% of notices sent over a decade

Sebi cancels 68 market intermediaries' registrations due to non-compliance

Topics :SEBIinfluential peopleInvestment advicestock market trading

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story