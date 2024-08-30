Sebi removed 15,000 sites with unauthorised advice in three months

Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said on Friday that the market regulator in the last three months had removed around 15,000 content sites linked to unregistered finfluencers or providing unauthorised investment advice.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, he said there was successful engagement with the technology providers who are complying with the regulator’s request.

Sebi has received over 1,000 responses on the recent consultation paper concerning overhaul of the norms on registered investment advisors (RIAs) and research analysts (RAs), Varshney added.