Sebi's recovery rate remains below 2% of notices sent over a decade

The recovery rate of proceeds collected by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as a share of the amount for which it sent out recovery notices has been less than two per cent in the past decade.

Sebi has sent recovery notices to the tune of Rs 1.06 trillion since 2013-14 (FY14), of which it has been able to recover only Rs 1,768 crore, according to Business Standard analysis of Sebi’s annual reports.

