Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi's recovery rate remains below 2% of notices sent over a decade

Sebi's recovery rate remains below 2% of notices sent over a decade

The remaining recovery of 98.3 per cent has not been realised in practice. These notices cover collective investment schemes (CIS), deemed public issues (DPI), and other matters

sebi market
Ashli Varghese New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The recovery rate of proceeds collected by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as a share of the amount for which it sent out recovery notices has been less than two per cent in the past decade. 

Sebi has sent recovery notices to the tune of Rs 1.06 trillion since 2013-14 (FY14), of which it has been able to recover only Rs 1,768 crore, according to Business Standard analysis of Sebi’s annual reports.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp




The remaining 98.3 per cent has not been realised in practice. These notices cover collective investment schemes (CIS), deemed public issues (DPI), and other issues. 

In FY24, Sebi recovered Rs 133 crore.

More From This Section

Dividend fever hits 86 stocks! Gulf Oil others to trade ex-date next week

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 30: Benchmarks log record close; Sensex tops 82,350, Nifty near 25,250

RIL share to stay sideways amid no 'big bang' AGM announcements: Analysts

This PSU upstream oil stock has zoomed 209% thus far in calendar year 2024

Paytm surges 13% on heavy volumes; stock zooms 101% from May low


The number of recovery notices or notices of the demand drawn by Sebi has gone up. As of March 31, 2024, a total of 6,781 recovery certificates have been issued. 

In FY24, the regulator sent 1,337 recovery notices. With more notices, the total pending notices have reached 3,871, a record high. For every notice sent, three remained pending.
 

Of the total recoverable amount of Rs 1.02 trillion, Rs 63,206 crore constituting 61.5 per cent is related to CIS/DPI matters involving PACL Ltd and Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market regulator Sebi plans to revamp the informal guidance framework

Sebi cancels 68 market intermediaries' registrations due to non-compliance

Amid growing concerns of risks, Sebi amends rules to regulate finfluencers

Sebi proposes mandatory maintenance of communication record for eight yrs

Premium

Market buoyancy significantly boosts success rate of firms launching IPOs

Topics :SEBIstock market tradinginvestment schemes

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story