VRL Logistics falls 7% as investors flock to book profit post strong Q2 nos

VRL Logistics share price: Shares of VRL Logistics dropped up to 6.75 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 494.50 per share on Thursday, November 14, 2024 as investors flocked to book profit following stellar show in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).

The company’s profit rose 81.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 35.8 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 19.7 crore in Q2FY24.

VRL Logistics’ revenue from operations climbed 12.7 per cent annually to Rs 799.5 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 709.3 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

At the operating level, Ebitda soared 44.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 133 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 91.8 crore in Q2FY24.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 360 basis points (bps) to 16.6 per cent in Q2FY25, from 13 per cent in Q2FY24.

Additionally, the Board of Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

“As intimated earlier, the Record date for the said purpose would be November 22, 2024. The said Dividend would be paid on or before November 29, 2024,” VRL Logistics said in a statement.

VRL Logistics Limited, also known as the VRL Group, is a leading Indian logistics and transportation company. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Hubballi, Karnataka, VRL has grown to become one of the most prominent players in its field.

The company operates across 23 states and 4 union territories in India, offering a wide range of services to meet diverse transportation and logistics needs.

One of VRL's core offerings is goods transportation, where it provides full truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) solutions to accommodate both large and small shipments. The company also runs a courier service for small parcels and documents, ensuring reliable and efficient delivery options for businesses and individuals.

In the passenger transportation sector, VRL is a major player, particularly in the private travel industry. Alongside its extensive bus network, the company offers air passenger transportation, catering to travellers looking for both luxury and convenience in their journeys.

VRL Logistics also provides warehousing and third-party logistics (3PL) solutions on a nationwide scale. Its warehousing services support businesses across industries with reliable storage and distribution, which are vital components in today’s supply chains.

The company’s bus operations include a large fleet of tourist buses that serve passengers across various regions, enhancing connectivity and making VRL a familiar name in the Indian travel landscape.

Beyond logistics, VRL has ventured into power sales and certified emission reductions (CER) units sales, marking its entry into the energy sector.

At 12:45 PM, VRL Logistics stock was trading 5/31 per cent lower at Rs 502.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 77,517.40 levels.