Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / VRL Logistics stock tanks 7% on weak June quarter show; profit tumbles 61%

VRL Logistics stock tanks 7% on weak June quarter show; profit tumbles 61%

The fall in the share price came on the back of weak June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) results.

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 1:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
VRL Logistics in focus: Logistics company VRL Logistics shares dropped as much as 6.89 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 530.65 per share. 

However, at 1:44 PM, the shares of VRL Logistics were trading 2.89 per cent lower at Rs 553.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 2.62 per cent lower at 78,860.34 levels.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The fall in the share price came on the back of weak June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) results.

The company net profit slipped nearly 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 13.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 34 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Its top line or revenue from operations, however, rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 727.2 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 674.2 crore in Q1FY24. 

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 15 per cent annually to Rs 87 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 102 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty fall today on global worries but IPO GMPs remain steady

Ola Electric IPO day 2: Retail subsciption surges; Check latest GMP & more

Last Day! Ceigall India IPO closes today; Should you Bid? Check GMP & more

MTNL, Cochin Shipyard, Atul Auto among 505 stocks locked in lower circuits

Here's why everyone is talking about Japanese Yen and Carry Trade


Consequently, Ebitda margin, also known as operating profit margin (OPM) , squeezed 300 basis points (bps) to 12 per cent in Q1FY25, from 15 per cent in Q1FY24. 

VRL Logistics is engaged in domestic goods transportation and offers a range of services, including bus operations, passenger air transport, power sales, and trading in certified emission reductions (CERs) from wind energy. 

With operations spread nationwide across numerous branches and transshipment hubs, the company stands out as a major player in the logistics sector.

Notably, VRL Logistics is the sole major player in the Less-than-Truckload (LTL) segment, catering to shipments that don't fill an entire truck. Renowned for its surface transportation capabilities, VRL Logistics also leads the industry in parcel delivery.

The company boasts the largest fleet in the industry. In FY24, VRL operated 5,994 owned vehicles with a combined carrying capacity of 86,405 tonnes, up from 4,800 vehicles and 71,056 tonnes in FY22. Additionally, VRL has 216 trailers with a total capacity of 5,433 tonnes.

As of FY24, VRL operates 1,209 branches—up from around 950 in FY22—across 24 states and 5 Union Territories in India. The company has 50 strategically located hubs and employs a hub-and-spoke model to maximise vehicle capacity utilisation.

The market capitalisation of VRL Logistics is Rs 4,841.38 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nifty Microcap 250 surges 29% in 2024, outruns mid, smallcap indices

TCS, ONGC, SAIL, Ujjivan SFB, Trident among nine stocks to track on May 21

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND vs ROU TT pre-QF begins; 25m pistol final underway

Is small-cap party over? CapitalMind cautions investors on correction risk

LIVE: No coaching centre should be allowed to run unless they comply with safety norms, says SC

Topics :VRL logisticsMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian stock marketGlobal stock markets crashIndian equitiesBSE MidCap BSE SmallCapBSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50logistics stocks

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story