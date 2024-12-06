Waaree Energies up 5% after Gujarat's PV Module Lab gets NABL accreditation

Waaree Energies shares gained 4.7 per cent on Friday and logged an intraday high of Rs 2,974.9 per share. The counter saw buying after the company's manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat, secured NABL accreditation for its PV Module Test Lab (PMTL).

NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation is a recognition provided by the Government of India to testing and calibration laboratories. It is a mark of excellence that ensures the laboratories comply with international standards of quality and technical competence.

Around 1:26 AM, Waaree Energies share price was up 2.07 per cent at Rs 2,897.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 81,721.14. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 83,253.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 3,740.75 per share and 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 2,294.55 per share.

"Located at Waaree’s state-of-the-art module manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat this accreditation further strengthens the company’s deliverance to quality, innovation, and sustainability," the filing read.

It added: This marks Waaree’s second NABL accreditation, following the first achieved for its Tumb manufacturing facility.

The PMTL performs over 48 tests, including thermal cycling, damp heat, mechanical load, and potential-induced degradation, ensuring that PV modules meet stringent performance, safety, and durability requirements.

More From This Section

Waaree Energies Ltd. is a leading Indian solar energy company that manufactures high-efficiency solar panels, inverters, and batteries. Part of the Waaree Group, it operates one of India's largest solar panel manufacturing facilities, with a production capacity of 2 GW. The company offers end-to-end solar solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, and maintenance of solar power plants, and has delivered numerous large-scale projects across India.

Waaree Energies exports its products to over 80 countries, with a strong presence in markets like the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Focused on sustainability, the company is committed to supporting India’s renewable energy goals and contributes to the global shift toward clean energy.