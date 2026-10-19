West Asia exposure may impact IT major LTM's near-term performance

The total contract value (TCV) was $1.3 billion. A significant proportion is set at annual conversion into revenue for AI-led deals. AI revenue increased 40 per cent Y-o-Y to 13.4 per cent of revenue in Q2FY27 (12 per cent in Q1FY27)—growth was 47 per cent, including enterprise AI. The engagement with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to modernise the tax platform contributed to Q2FY27 revenue. Conversion of operating cash flow (OCF) to net profit dropped to 39 per cent (79 per cent in Q1FY27), while free cash flow (FCF)-to-net profit dropped to 24 per cent from 63 per cent due to gratuity funding against provisions in Q3FY26, advance-tax payments, and TDS (tax deducted at source) on final dividend paid in Q1FY27. As most gratuity funding has been completed, cash conversion should normalise going forward.