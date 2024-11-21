Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Why BlackBuck IPO listing rescheduled for November 22: Key reason revealed

Why BlackBuck IPO listing rescheduled for November 22: Key reason revealed

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO listing: the company's shares were scheduled to list today, November 21, 2024, as mentioned in the Red Herring Prospectus filed with the Sebi

IPO
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions, the owner of the digital app platform BlackBuck, are set to make their market debut tomorrow, November 22, 2024, under the T+3 listing rule.
 
Initially, the company's shares were scheduled to list today, November 21, 2024, as mentioned in the Red Herring Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). However, the listing was deferred by a day due to the closure of stock exchanges on November 20, 2024, because of state elections in Maharashtra, where the exchanges are headquartered.
 
The T+3 listing rule requires public issues of equity and debt securities to be listed on a stock exchange within three working days of the issue's closure.
 
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of BlackBuck were trading flat in the grey markets on Thursday, indicating a lackluster start for the company’s shares, revealed the source tracking grey market acitivities. 
 
The public offering of BlackBuck closed for public subscription on Monday, November 18, 2024. It garnered a decent response from investors, being subscribed 1.86 times by the final subscription date. This was driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who placed the highest bids with a subscription rate of 2.76 times, followed by retail investors at 1.16 times and non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 0.24 times.
 
The basis of allotment of BlackBuck IPO shares was finalised on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
 
The BlackBuck IPO comprises a fresh issue of 20,146,520 shares and an offer for sale of 20,685,800 shares, with a face value of Rs 1 each. It was available at a price band of Rs 259-273 with a lot size of 54 shares.

More From This Section

Nifty PSU Bank index slips 5%; PNB, BOB, Canara, SBI dip up to 7%

Godrej Properties shares surge 5% after acquiring 53-acre land in Kolkata

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

Adani Enterprises tests Hindenburg fall support; Group shares can slide 34%

Britannia Industries share price dips 3%; here's what's dragging stock

 
Brokerages issued mixed views on the BlackBuck IPO. Anand Rathi Research and Bajaj Broking recommended long-term investment, citing growth potential. Conversely, Swastika Investmart assigned a neutral rating, likely due to valuation concerns.
 
BlackBuck intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to fund sales and marketing costs and invest in BlackBuck Finserve, the company’s NBFC subsidiary, for capital augmentation to meet future requirements. The company will also allocate funds for product development and general corporate purposes.
 
Zinka Logistics Solutions, through its BlackBuck platform, offers services such as payments, telematics, load marketplaces, and vehicle financing. The company aims to streamline operations for truck operators by providing digital tools to enhance efficiency and profitability.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Saatvik Green Energy files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,150 cr IPO

C2C Advanced Systems IPO zooms 100% ahead of launch; key details from RHP

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Retail Investors show strong interest on opening day

NTPC Green Energy IPO opens today: GMP remains positive; Should you apply?

BlackBuck IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Topics :IPO listing timeinitial public offerings IPOsshare marketBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story