BlackBuck IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

BlackBuck IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or KFin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

BlackBuck IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions, the operator of the digital logistics platform BlackBuck, as part of its IPO, is likely to be finalized today, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the BlackBuck IPO closed yesterday, witnessing decent participation from investors.  
 
The Rs 1,114.72 crore public offering of BlackBuck, priced in a band of Rs 259-273 with a lot size of 54 shares, received bids for 4,19,57,676 shares against the 2,25,66,210 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.86 times by the last subscription date, according to BSE data.  
 
 
BlackBuck IPO final subscription status 
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) placed the highest bids for the BlackBuck IPO, with a subscription rate of 2.76 times, followed by retail investors at 1.16 times, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 0.24 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 9.88 times by the final day of the subscription.  
 
BlackBuck IPO allotment status 
BlackBuck shares are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or KFin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly: 
 
- Check BlackBuck IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check BlackBuck IPO allotment status on  Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
   
BlackBuck IPO grey market premium (GMP) Today 
The grey market premium (GMP) for unlisted shares of BlackBuck has remained muted since the launch of its public offering. The company’s unlisted shares were trading flat on Tuesday, as per sources tracking grey market activities.  
 
BlackBuck IPO expected listing price  
Shares of BlackBuck are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Considering the current grey market trends, BlackBuck shares may post a lackluster listing or list around Rs 273, the upper band of the issue price.  
 
Zinka Logistics Solutions, through its BlackBuck platform, offers services such as payments, telematics, load marketplaces, and vehicle financing. The company aims to streamline operations for truck operators by providing digital tools to enhance efficiency and profitability.
 

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

