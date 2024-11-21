Adani Enterprises tests Hindenburg fall support; Group shares can slide 34%

Adani Enterprises stock is seen re-testing support around its 200-WMA, like it during the the Hindenburg allegations trigger fall in Jan-Feb 2023, technical chart shows.

Adani Enterprises stock may re-test support around its 200-WMA, like it did post the Hiddenburg allegations in 2023, technical chart shows. (Photo: Shutterstock)