Adani Enterprises tests Hindenburg fall support; Group shares can slide 34%

Shares of Adani Group of companies were under intense selling pressure on Thursday, tumbling up to 20 per cent, after the US SEC indicted Gautam Adani over his role in an alleged multi-billion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme. Authorities said Adani and 7 others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, agreed to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain solar energy supply contracts expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years. According to the court order, the judge has issued arrest warrants for Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani - nephew of Gautam Adani, and prosecutors plan to hand those warrants to foreign law enforcement. Meanwhile, the Adani Group today scrapped a $600 million dollar bond after US prosecutors charges. On the bourses, Adani Energy Solutions slumped to the 20 per cent lower circuit at Rs 174. Adani Power, Adani Green and Adani Total Gas also tumbled up to 17 per cent. Meanwhile, shares of the group flagship company - Adani Enterprises hit the 10 per cent lower limit in opening trades. Here's how Adani group stocks are placed on the charts post today's sharp fall: Adani Enterprises Current Price: Rs 2,539 Downside Risk: 23.2% Support: Rs 2,345; Rs 2,200 Resistance: Rs 2,650 Adani Enterprises stock has given a fresh sell signal on the daily chart. The stock is now seen trading below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands, implying a bearish bias as long as the stock trades below Rs 2,650 levels. On the downside, the stock has a major support at Rs 2,350 - its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average). During the sharp fall post Hindenburg allegations in January 2023, Adani Enterprises stock had found support around its 200-WMA. Hence, the 200-WMA is likely to be an important support yet again. In 2023 fall, the stock had eventually found support around Rs 1,000-mark, which is where the 200-WMA then stood. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The long-term chart shows, that in case, the 200-WMA is violated Adani Enterprises can potentially extend the fall towards Rs 1,950 levels, with interim support expected around Rs 2,200 levels. Adani Ports Current Price: Rs 1,161 Downside Risk: 22.5% Support: Rs 1,115; Rs 1,045 Resistance: Rs Adani Ports is expected to trade with a negative bias as long as the stock trades below Rs 1,220 levels. The medium-term chart shows, Adani Ports could test its 100-WMA support at Rs 1,045 in the near-term; below which a slide towards Rs 900-odd levels cannot be ruled out. Interim support for the stock exists at Rs 1,116. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHARTAdani Green Current Price: Rs 1,150 Downside Risk: 28.3% Support: Rs 943 Resistance: Rs 1,320 Adani Green is likely to trade with a bearish bias as long as the stock sustains below Rs 1,320 levels. The stock is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily and weekly scale. Adani Green now seems on course to test support at its monthly super trend line at Rs 943. Break of the same can trigger a dip towards Rs 825 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHARTAdani Energy Solutions Current Price: Rs 697 Downside Risk: 34% Support: Rs 677; Rs 640 Resistance: Rs 785 The pivot for Adani Energy Solutions stock stands at Rs 785; below which the stock is expected to trade on a weak note. At the same time, the stock is seen testing support the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale at Rs 677. This support coincides with the February 2023 low around Rs 640 levels. In case, this support gets violated a prolonged slump towards Rs 460 levels cannot be ruled out. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART