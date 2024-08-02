Akums Drugs IPO: How to check allotment; latest GMP, expected listing price

Akums Drugs IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals shares is scheduled for today, August 2, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering of Akums Drugs, which closed on Thursday, August 1, 2024, received strong participation from investors, as it was booked as much as 63.44 times by the last date of subscription. Akums Drugs IPO was available in the price band of Rs 646-679 per share, with a lot size of 22 shares. The company has fixed Rs 679 as the issue price for the IPO.

Akums Drugs IPO received the highest bidding from qualified institutional buyers (QIB) at 20.80 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 42.10 times. Meanwhile, the retail portion of Akums Drugs got subscribed 20.80 times by the last day of the subscription.

Akums Drugs IPO allotment status

The shares of Akums Drugs are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can follow these links to check the allotment status directly:



- Check Akums Drugs IPO Allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx



- Check Akums Drugs IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Akums Drugs IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Akums Drugs are currently trading at a premium of around Rs 140-141 or 20-21 per cent over the upper band of the IPO price, according to several websites that track grey market activities. This indicates a positive listing for the company's shares.

Akums Drugs listing price prediction

Shares of Akums Drugs are scheduled to list on the bourses—BSE and NSE—on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Based on the current GMP, the company’s shares may list around Rs 820-821 (GMP + Issue Price), yielding a return of over 20 per cent to its investors.

About Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Established in 2004, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is a leading pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. As a CDMO, Akums produces an extensive range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, liquid orals, vials, ampoules, blow-filled seals, topical preparations, eye drops, dry powder injections, and gummies, among others.