Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / F&O volumes hit record high of Rs 537 trn in Sept, but headwinds loom

F&O volumes hit record high of Rs 537 trn in Sept, but headwinds loom

The benchmark Nifty 50 index rose nearly 4 per cent while the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended the month little changed in September

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to
Representative Picture
Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to Rs 1.3 trillion. The rise in F&O volumes came even as the markets clocked stable performance last month. The benchmark Nifty 50 index rose nearly 4 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended the month little changed in September. Going ahead, however, F&O volumes could fall off the cliff with a slew of regulatory headwinds.

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday announced measures that raise entry barriers for traders, reduce the number of weekly expiries and require upfront collection of margins. Three out of six measures will come into effect from November 20, two from February 1 and one intraday monitoring of position limits from April 1. In addition, Sebi has revised the stock selection criteria for stocks that qualify for the derivatives segment. The new rules— aimed at ensuring more liquid stocks qualify for the derivatives segment— too are expected to lead to a churn in the 182 stocks that are currently available for F&O trading.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi's six-step measures seen making a dent in F&O volumes by up to 40%

From Asian Paints to Bajaj Finance: Ten largecaps ripe for picking

Premium

Trend turnover, MF plan funds around 'quality' theme instead of 'value'

Investors richer by Rs 110.57 trn so far in 2024 amid high rally in markets

India second best global market in H1FY25 behind Hong Kong, shows data

Topics :stock market tradingFutures & OptionsNifty50

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story