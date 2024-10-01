Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sebi to announce F&O curbs soon; changes to be enacted via circular

Sebi to announce F&O curbs soon; changes to be enacted via circular

The market regulator had proposed seven key measures to curb retail participation in index futures and options (F&O) to limit losses

sebi market
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The much-awaited overhaul of derivatives trading criteria didn’t form part of the 17-point agenda of Sebi’s latest board meeting. However, regulatory sources said the curbs—first proposed through a discussion paper in July—could be enacted by way of a circular "soon."

The market regulator had proposed seven key measures to curb retail participation in index futures and options (F&O) to limit losses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


A source familiar with the developments said the consultation paper floated was in the form of a draft circular and not draft regulation. As a result, Sebi’s post-board meeting 23-page press release was silent on it.

Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia also affirmed that the changes might be issued soon to several news outlets in New Delhi on the sidelines of Local Governance Synergy Conclave, jointly organised by the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Market players, including the stock exchanges which will be impacted by the proposed changes, had submitted their suggestions on the higher entry barriers, limiting single benchmark per exchange for weekly expiry, and margin requirements.

The market regulator had received overwhelming response on the proposals and the F&O traders have been on the edge on the proposed changes taking the final shape.

Futures Industry Association (FIA), an global trade body representing interests of traders in the derivatives market, had also in its response recommended "cautious and conservative approach".  

More From This Section

Markets log biggest fall in 2 months; Sensex ends 1,272 points lower

No stopping the bulls: Sensex, Nifty record sixth straight quarterly gains

Premium

Street Signs: Breaking with tradition, easier demat account closures, more

Nifty ends 6-day winning streak as rising FPI flows to China raise concerns

Premium

Crompton Greaves Consumer may underperform on near-term demand concerns


"The potential for the proposed measures to inadvertently produce counterproductive outcomes should be thoroughly evaluated. For example, increased ELM (Extreme Loss Margin) measures could disproportionately penalize conservative options strategies (e.g., call, put, and calendar spreads), leading investors towards riskier strategies that now incur similar margin costs," submitted FIA. 

It added that a substantial reduction in expiries and strikes may concentrate the market in fewer financial instruments, limiting investor choice and impacting the precision and cost effectiveness of strategies.

In its board meeting held on Monday, the market regulator’s board—which has members from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government—gave nod to several key decisions including overhaul of investment advisor regulations, faster rights issue, pro-rata and pari-passu rights of investors of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Videocon case: Sebi issues Rs 1 cr demand notices to Dhoot, 2 others

Rahee Infratech files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 420 crore

Varindera Constructions files draft papers to secure Rs 1,200-cr via IPO

IPO Alert! Ashish Kacholia backed Vikran Engineering files DRHP with Sebi

Sebi to take measure for F&O segment soon; calls for tax breaks on bonds

Topics :SEBIFutures & Optionsstock market tradingMarket news

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story