Global PE firms cashout by offloading stakes in Indian cos amid market boom

Global private equity (PE) firms are successfully offloading large equity stakes in domestic companies in the open market, taking advantage of buoyant market conditions. Strong domestic liquidity support and an upward trending market have underpinned over a dozen PE exits worth $2.5 billion, data compiled by Business Standard shows. The figures exclude PE exits during maiden share sales and shares sold by strategic investors such as Softbank and the Ant Group in new-age companies.





Making Hay Companies that have seen large equity block traded via open market deals Earlier this week, Warburg Pincus affiliate company Great Terrain Investment offloaded its entire 19.87 per cent stake in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a mutual fund transfer agency, for Rs 2,700 crore. The US-based PE major—classified as a promoter of CAMS—made over a 4x gain on its investment. Other prime examples of PE exits in recent months are a 26.6 per cent stake sale in Cofore by Baring Private Equity Asia and Everstone Capital's 25.4 per cent stake sale in Restaurant Brand Asia (formerly Burger King India).

Company PE Stake sold Amt (Rs cr) Month SJS Enterprises Everstone Capital 29.5 550 Aug-23 Coforge Baring 26.6 7,684 Aug-23 Restaurant Brand Asia Everstone Capital 25.4 1,494 Sep-23 Sona BLW Blackstone 20.5 4,917 Mar-23 CAMS Warburg 19.8 2,700 Dec-23 CMS Info Systems Baring 19.4 1,072 Aug-23 Shriram Properties Walton Street 14.3 134 Mar-23 Sula Vineyards Verlinvest 12.6 513 Aug-23 Source: Exchanges; Note: *Most PE firms hold stakes through their affiliate companies Compiled by BS Research



What is unique this year is that PE firms have been able to offload large stakes in one shot—which earlier used to be done in multiple tranches and months of planning. More importantly, the PE exits have sailed through without distortion of the stock prices in the secondary market, with demand often exceeding the supply. Often, stock prices of the selling company have rallied following the “clean out trades” as the removal of the share sale overhang boosts sentiment, say bankers.

Industry players say smooth PE exits seen this year is a strong endorsement of the liquidity and depth of India’s $4 trillion equity markets.



"The markets are getting deeper, and there is a willingness to absorb PE supply. The public markets understand that private equity investors who have been holding stakes for five or six years need to have an exit. This gives PE players confidence to deploy more money in domestic stocks as there are more exit options available,” said Ajay Saraf, Executive Director of ICICI Securities.

The PE exits come at a time when the domestic markets are in a bullish phase. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index has rallied 50 per cent so far this calendar year, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index has gained over 40 per cent. The small- and mid-cap companies—which have seen the maximum deals—have outperformed the Nifty, which is up 15 per cent this year.