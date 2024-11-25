RIL shares rise 2% as Citi upgrades stock to 'buy', citing strong outlook

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) surged over 2 per cent on Monday after Citibank upgraded the stock from ‘neutral’ to ‘buy’, citing favourable risk-reward.

“We expect an improvement in refining margins given China’s reduced export competitiveness. Jio remains well-positioned to benefit not just from future tariff hikes but also from any moves to improve data pricing and/or better monetise 5G,” stated Citi in a note.

The US-headquartered brokerage has raised the target price for the scrip to Rs 1,530, implying an upside of over 18 per cent from the current market price.

“We forecast a three-year (FY24-27E) consolidated Ebitda compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent for RIL. While this is a decline from the 18 per cent CAGR delivered over the last nine years (FY15-24), this is well reflected in valuations, in our view, with the stock now trading at 10x EV/Ebitda on a one-year forward basis, in line with its long-term mean,” noted Citi.

While the report points to softness in the retail segment that may continue for a few more quarters, it anticipates a pickup once RIL’s self-help initiatives start showing results.

“Retail softness may continue for another couple of quarters, and we pare our estimates here, leading to approximately 1 per cent average consolidated Ebitda cuts over FY25-27E,” states the report.

A day earlier, JP Morgan had also highlighted in its report that Reliance Retail has been affected by a general retail slowdown and specific company restructuring.

Citi expects that RIL’s energy earnings from both O2C and oil and gas will benefit from a weaker INR, even as continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling has dragged large caps.

“Improvement in refining, better visibility on new energy contribution, gradual retail recovery, and clarity on value unlocking are key catalysts,” it adds.

For Jio, Citi has forecasted a one-year Ebitda CAGR of 24 per cent.