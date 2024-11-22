Most Adani shares rebound as six of 10 group companies post gains

Most Adani group stocks recovered Friday, a day after they took a beating following US Securities and Exchange Commission charges against Gautam Adani, and seven others in a bribery and fraud case. Six of 10 group companies posted gains. However, Adani Green Energy, which had to cancel a $600 million fundraising through US dollar-denominated bonds, slipped sharply again (down 8.2%). The group’s market cap still by Rs 10,383 crore on Friday to Rs 11.9 trillion, a modest decline compared to Thursday’s loss of Rs 2.2 trillion. A section of investors, experts said, are betting on a recovery akin to the rebound after Hindenburg Research’s 2023 report, which initially halved the Adani group’s mcap, before it recovered to Rs 19.4 trillion by June 2024.