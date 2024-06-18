Sebi slaps penalty on OP Jindal Group's firm Hexa Tradex, other entities

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday levied penalties totalling Rs 35 lakh on OP Jindal Group's firm Hexa Tradex Ltd, its promoters and directors for flouting delisting norms and other disclosure rules.

The regulator slapped fines within the range of Rs 2-5 lakh on Hexa Tradex, its chairperson Raj Kamal Aggarwal, Ravinder Nath Leekha, Vinita Jha, Girish Sharma, and Pravesh Srivastava. They are collectively referred to as noticee.

Siddeshwari Tradex Pvt Ltd, Innox Global Multiventures, Opelina Sustainable Services, and JSL Ltd, were the promoter entities of Hexa Tradex Ltd, which were also penalised by the markets regulator.

Pursuant to a complaint received by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in July 2022. The regulator conducted an examination with respect to the delisting of Hexa Tradex Ltd (HTL), a BSE and NSE-listed company.

Based on the complaints received, Sebi had initiated the proceedings against the noticees to inquire into and adjudge the alleged violations of the provisions of Sebi's delisting rules and other norms.

"...noticees 2-5 had failed to show care/diligence /skill, nor did they conduct their duties in a professional manner by passing an incorrect resolution of HTL and acquirer's related entities viz Prithviraj Jindal and other promoter entities viz Jindal Saw Ltd, JITF lnfralogistics, and Sigmatech Inc of being in compliance with the securities law and also failing to give reasoned recommendations to the board for accepting the delisting proposal," Sebi's adjudicating officer Santosh Kumar Sharma said in the order.

"...the board members of Hexa Tradex Ltd had not insisted for reasoned recommendations," Sharma said.

Therefore, it stands established that HTL, Raj Kamal Aggarwal, Leekha, Vinita Jha and Girish Sharma have violated delisting regulations LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules, as per the Sebi order.

Sebi also observed that HTL and its promoter entities were aware of the proceedings initiated against it vide show cause notice dated February 01, 2022, for non-compliance with securities law and yet wrongly informed the stock exchanges that they complied with rules.

Thus, acquirers had allegedly could not hide behind the certificate by Dwivedi & Associates as well as the board of directors of noticee 1 (HTL), in its meeting held on March 21, 2022, as Detailed Pubic Announcement (DPA) was issued to the public on behalf of acquirers, the regulator said.

"...the acquirers are trying to absolve themselves of the responsibility of making the disclosure of material information in the DPA as they were promoter group entities of Noticee 1 (HTL).

"Thus, it is conspicuous that the noticees 9-12 (Siddeshwari Tradex, Innox Global Multiventures, Opelina Sustainable Services, and JSL Limited) were not compliant with respect to the securities law regarding their disclosure in DPA," Sharma said.

Additionally, Sebi noted that Pravesh Srivastava was the compliance officer/ company secretary, who was also responsible for ensuring conformity with the compliance of the violation.

Therefore, the markets watchdog found that Srivastava has violated the LODR rules.