Short term margin overhang likely for Tata Communications stock

The management of Tata Communications presented its product-to-platform strategy and explained how it hopes to grow its new products and portfolios, and geographies. The management targets doubling of data revenue by FY27 to Rs 28,000 crore (implied 18 per cent annual revenue growth). The DPS (Digital Platform & Services) segment is likely to contribute over 60 per cent of data revenue.

Achieving this will require higher capex and opex, totalling $300 million in FY25, and is projected to be at a capex-to-sales range of 10-11 per cent. By FY27, Tata Communications hopes to hit an operating profit margin between 23-25 per cent but management accepts near-term margins may be hit. Other ratios such as return on capital employed (RoCE) of 25 per cent plus and net debt to operating profit should be lower than 2x by FY27. Again this implies revenue and operating profit annual growth of 14 per cent and 20 per cent over FY24-26.

