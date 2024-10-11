Tata group listed stocks a mixed bag: Here are the top gainers on Thursday

Tata group listed stocks were in focus on Thursday even though Ratan Tata—who served as chairman of Tata Sons and led various companies within the conglomerate for more than 20 years— didn’t hold a single share in his personal capacity. The group’s 25 listed stocks ended in a mixed bag, with the group’s holding company Tata Investment rising almost 6 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ending nearly a per cent lower ahead of its quarterly result annou­ncement. At the last close, the group’s combined market cap stood at nearly Rs 34 trillion, making it the most valuable Indian corporate group.