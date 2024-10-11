Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Tata group listed stocks a mixed bag: Here are the top gainers on Thursday

Tata group listed stocks a mixed bag: Here are the top gainers on Thursday

Tata Investment rises almost 6 per cent while TCS ends a per cent lower

bombay house tata
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata group listed stocks were in focus on Thursday even though Ratan Tata—who served as chairman of  Tata Sons and led various companies within the conglomerate for more than 20 years— didn’t hold a single share in his personal capacity.  The  group’s 25 listed stocks ended in a mixed bag, with the group’s holding company Tata Investment rising almost 6 per cent, while  Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ending nearly a per cent lower ahead of its quarterly result annou­ncement. At the last close, the group’s combined market cap stood at nearly Rs 34 trillion, making it the most valuable Indian  corporate group.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Politicians, film stars: Who's who queue up to bid farewell to Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata leaves an unfulfilled dream behind: The Nano electric vehicle

Ratan Tata: The unlikely social media star who captured millions of hearts

Premium

Ratan Tata valued honesty and integrity, his legacy is inspiring

From disjointed to unified: Ratan Tata's transformation of Tata Group

Topics :Ratan TataTata stocksstock market trading

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story