IAF's Sarang helicopter display team leaves for Bahrain Int'l Air Show

The Sarang Helicopter display team of the Indian Air Force left from Sulur Airbase on Sunday for Bahrain International Air Show 2024 at Sakhir Airbase starting on November 13.

The team left for Bahrain in a mighty C-17 aircraft along with peacock-colored helicopters and essential gear.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said, "Taking flight to Bahrain. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team lifted off from Sulur Airbase, packed into a mighty C-17 along with their vibrant peacock-coloured helicopters and essential gear."

"A swift night-loading ensured they're Bahrain-bound. Get set for awe-inspiring performances at the Bahrain International Air Show 2024 at Sakhir Airbase from November 13," the post read.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team was formed in 2003 and their very first International public performance was in 2004, at Asian Aerospace Show Singapore. Initially formed and raised as a three helicopter formation, the Sarang team now boasts of a thrilling five-helicopter display and has performed over 1200 displays at more than 385 venues all around the globe.

According to the official website of Bahrain International Air Show (BIAS) 2024, The International Airshow was established in 2010 to create a distinctive event. BIAS offers the industry a platform for high-level corporate hospitality, unique access to military and civil delegations, and showcasing technological innovations to potential buyers around the world.

Earlier, October 31, on the occasion of National Unity Day, Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force hosted an air show. The Surya Kiran team members performed some dazzling displays and flew in different formations.

Special attractions include a Hell March contingent of the NSG, daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, a piped band show by school children and 'Surya Kiran' flypast by Indian Air Force.