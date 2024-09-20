Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Three BSF personnel killed, several others injured in road accident in J&K

The fatal accident took place in the Brell Waterhail area, sources added. It is reported that out of 35 troops, 6 sustained serious injuries. The bus carrying 35 BSF personnel was engaged in election

Image
ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives and 32 were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, sources said.

The fatal accident took place in the Brell Waterhail area, sources added. It is reported that out of 35 troops, 6 sustained serious injuries. The bus carrying 35 BSF personnel was engaged in election duty.

A civilian driver was also injured in the accident. The bus went down the hilly road and fell into a george.

.


Topics :Jammu and KashmirRoad Accidents

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

