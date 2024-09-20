Hezbollah pounds northern Israel with 140 rockets after retaliation vows

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hezbollah said it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets, including multiple air defense bases as well

Israel, Hezbollah
Representative Photo: Shutterstock
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets Friday, a day after the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to retaliate against Israel for a mass bombing attack, the Israeli military and the militant group said.

Israel's military said the rockets came in three waves Friday afternoon targeting sites along the ravaged border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets, including multiple air defense bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armored brigade they said they'd struck for the first time.

Hezbollah said the rockets were in retaliation for Israeli strikes on villages and homes in southern Lebanon.


Topics :Israel-PalestineIsrael-Iran ConflictLebanonHezbollah

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

