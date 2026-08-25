Focus on regulation

The second development was a legislative change in the AERAI Act of 2008, which effectively reduced the regulator’s role and power. On an apparently specious ground — that AERAI’s burden of regulation should be reduced — Parliament approved an amendment to the AERAI Act to mandate that it would regulate only those airports whose annual passenger traffic was over 3.5 million and which were acquired by operators on the basis of tariff-based bidding or pre-determined tariffs.

This was problematic. In one stroke, the scope of AERAI’s regulation fell from regulating 33 airports to just 16 airports. In the process, a couple of the airports, which had just been privatised, went out of the purview of AERAI. The government, however, defended its move in Parliament. It argued that the annual passenger traffic in most Indian airports had increased significantly in the previous decade since AERAI became a statutory regulator for airports. At the time of enacting the law in 2008, the criterion of 1.5 million annual passengers was set to ensure that AERAI regulated all but 1.3 per cent of total air passengers in the country. With the rapid growth in passengers, the enhanced criterion of 3.5 million passengers implied that only about 1.3 per cent of the total passengers fell outside AERAI’s regulation. Hence, there was no dilution in the power of the regulator, the government argued.