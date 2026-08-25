The missing link to net zero

More than 140 countries, covering 90 per cent of global carbon emissions, have announced net-zero targets for 2050 to 2070. That was the easy part. The hard part is turning economy-wide pledges into sector- and company-level plans, especially for decarbonising eight hard-to-abate sectors — steel, cement, aluminium, chemicals, aviation, shipping, trucking, and oil & gas. Yet discussion on this remains rare.

Carbon mitigation so far shows two clear patterns. First, policy and capital have focused heavily on the energy transition, while adoption in other areas, such as electric vehicles, remains limited and concentrated largely in China. Second, there has been little discussion of the eight hard-to-abate sectors, yet they need far more financing than the power sector, where technologies are now mature and costs have fallen sharply. Our recent study found that climate finance needs for the steel and cement sectors in nine G20 emerging market economies through 2030 are 10 times higher than those for the power sector. The need would be greater still if the other six hard-to-abate sectors are included.