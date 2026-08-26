Bitter harvest

While ethanol diversion has reduced sugar available for consumption, blaming the biofuel programme alone would be misplaced because sugar used for ethanol production has fallen from about 12 per cent in 2022-23 to 9 per cent in 2025-26. Nearly three-fourths of India’s ethanol now comes from grain feedstock. Ethanol has also helped improve the financial position of sugar mills by providing an alternative outlet for surplus sugar and supporting timely payments to farmers. As of August 20, about 97 per cent of sugarcane dues for the 2025-26 season had reportedly been paid.

Nevertheless, the idea of diverting sugarcane for ethanol production in a water-stressed country must be revaluated. Public policy should distinguish between using surplus sugar for ethanol and encouraging additional water-intensive cane cultivation. The latter deserves greater scrutiny, particularly when climate variability is already making production less predictable. The immediate priority now should be to ensure imported sugar reaches the market quickly. Stock limits and the physical verification of inventories should remain targeted at preventing artificial scarcity without disrupting legitimate trade. The government should also closely monitor whether importers are bringing in the permitted quantity and whether the benefits are being passed through to consumers. Over time, India will need better crop forecasting, disease-resistant cane, and greater diversification towards maize-based ethanol. More reliable estimates of production and stocks would also allow export and import decisions to be taken earlier, reducing the need for abrupt policy reversals.