Failing the test

As with the protests at Jantar Mantar, spearheaded by the pressure group called Cockroach Janta Party, from which it drew inspiration, the protestors alleged serious breaches in recruitment tests, especially in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam. In the spotlight is TDPL, which has been handling the JSSC-CGL, among others. The appointment of this little-known agency, incorporated in 2010, has raised eyebrows since its promoters are facing accusations of irregularities and nepotism in Uttar Pradesh. Having flubbed the protest management, the Jharkhand government is flailing for solutions. It has urged the Jharkhand High Court to set up a fast-track court to try those responsible for leaking exam papers, proposed an internal monitoring cell to suggest exam reforms, and ordered multiple enquiries. These moves may suggest hectic corrective action but there is no shortage of sensible solutions to a problem that has been endemic in India for years — neighbouring Bihar has become notorious in this respect. An expert committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Radhakrishnan to suggest ways to reform the National Testing Agency bristles with sensible ideas, including tech solutions and audit committees, which could easily be replicated at state level. No doubt the high-powered task force led by Nandan Nilekani with a similar brief will offer more reformatory ideas.