Foreign funding: Higher FDI to improve growth outcomes for Indian economy

India needs sustained higher investment to grow at an increased rate for an extended period. Given its stage of development, India’s domestic savings are insufficient to finance its growth, requiring the import of capital from the rest of the world. Foreign capital flowing into India comes in various forms and with diverse objectives. For instance, some foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) may be coming just to take advantage of the interest-rate differential between India and their home country, say, the United States. Such investment may be of a short-term nature and reverse quickly. The most stable variety of foreign investment is what is classified as foreign direct investment (FDI). Here the investor, often a large multinational corporation, brings a substantial amount of capital with a long-term horizon to set up a business independently or in association with an Indian partner. Besides capital, such investors also bring best management practices and technology, which has a much wider impact on the economy. Therefore, from a macroeconomic policy standpoint, FDI is seen as the most preferred method of capital import.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Monday issued guidelines for reclassifying FPI as FDI when holdings in individual companies exceed the prescribed limit. Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema), FPIs can hold up to 10 per cent of the paidup capital of a company. If an FPI exceeds the limit, it is expected to divest the excess holding or, according to the new guidelines, get it reclassified as FDI. Once the reclassification is done, even if the holding falls below 10 per cent, it will continue to be classified as FDI. However, the shift will not happen automatically. The FPI will need approval from the government and the concurrence of the investee company. This will help in complying with other conditions such as the FDI limits in some sectors. The reclassification will also be subject to conditions like investment from bordering countries.