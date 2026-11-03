In this context, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during an interaction this week, acknowledged the concern over sustained FPI selling. However, the minister rightly pointed out that the tax structure was the same when India received robust capital inflows in 2023-24. No changes had been made to attract capital flows. She did acknowledge that the circumstances had changed since then. It has been reported that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has also recommended removing long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax imposed on foreign investors. Given that the tax is not affecting market functioning in any manner, it is intriguing why Sebi is making such suggestions. Perhaps the market regulator is conveying its gleanings from conversations with FPIs and stakeholders. Be that as it may, the issue is worth debating. The outflow clearly has not happened because of taxes. It is worth highlighting that FPIs are buying too — it is just that the amount of selling is higher in the aggregate. For instance, FPIs have been net buyers thus far in November’s two days of trading, and were net buyers through July and August.