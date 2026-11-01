Go beyond banking

It would also be worth probing whether India needs so many PSBs in this day and age. It must be remembered that the Union government had to undertake a massive capital infusion into PSBs in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. There has also been a debate on different regulatory standards for PSBs. In fact, there is a case for improved and transparent regulations in general. For instance, the chairman of a large private bank abruptly resigned earlier this year, citing governance and ethical issues. It is still not known what exactly the issues were. Given that large banks can pose systemic risks, such occurrences cannot be allowed. Further, the committee will look into the much-debated issue of the PSL framework. Many, including officials in the government, say that the framework needs to be adjusted. There is no need to expect all banks to do the same kind of things. It is also hoped that the committee will undertake a comprehensive review of regulatory requirements, including those related to the maintenance of the statutory liquidity ratio. In the interests of transparency in a market-driven economy, is there a case for progressively reducing such requirements? Are such requirements affecting interest in the banking sector?