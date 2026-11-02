Insalubrious climate for reform

Next week, leaders of 90 countries will converge in the salubrious “Turkish Riviera” town of Antalya for the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (called Conference of Parties 31, or COP31). However, the idyllic setting is not expected to yield much good news. It is already clear that the 2015 Paris agreement target to hold increases in global average temperatures below 1.5 to 2 degrees centigrade above pre-industrial levels is unlikely to materialise. In November last year, the United Nations Environment Programme’s “Emissions Gap” report suggested that global temperatures would breach the lower threshold of 1.5 degrees centigrade within the next decade, far faster than climate advocates had hoped, thanks to accelerated fossil-fuel burning. The report points out that there is more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than at any point in the last two million years. So even if countries lived up to their Nationally Determined Contributions — and the report is doubtful on this score — the world will warm by 2.3 to 2.5 degrees centigrade by the end of the century.