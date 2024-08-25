Learning from Covid pandemic experience to contain the Mpox outbreak

Mpox, or monkeypox, is a zoonotic virus that was recently declared a public-health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO). The sudden emergence of the disease brings back memories of living through the Covid-19 pandemic. The most recent major outbreak of Mpox occurred in 2022. Since then, more than 99,000 cases have been reported, with the disease spreading across 116 countries. This year alone, more than 15,600 cases have been reported, claiming 537 lives. Cases have been steadily increasing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other parts of Africa. In India, the last case was detected in March this year. At the moment, no active Mpox case has been reported in the country. In this regard, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of preparedness for Mpox in the country and related public-health measures.



While the 2022 outbreak was caused by the milder strain and was primarily sexually transmitted, the current outbreak is driven by a more lethal and virulent clade, spread through both sexual and non-sexual contact. However, the present assessment suggests that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission remains low in India. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) has issued a set of guidelines for handling suspected cases. Testing facilities have been set up in 32 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs, and isolation wards have been established in three hospitals in Delhi. Health teams at international airports and authorities at state level, including the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) units, have been sensitised regarding symptoms and management of the disease. To mitigate the spread of the virus, policymakers and health officials have a lot to learn from the experiences of the Covid pandemic, including maintaining strict infection-control measures and proper documentation of cases throughout the process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp